Arkansas State

Comments / 182

scott maki
3d ago

remember when Republicans noticed for 8 years about Obamacare then when it was their turn to come up with something else they had NO IDEAS? nothing's changed. the country has problems (mostly created by them) and what do they have? INvEstiGaTe BidEn!

Reply(43)
69
james mcclain
3d ago

In my mind I see the Three Stooges driving a Nitroglycerin truck down a steep windy road. Moe is driving, and Larry is sitting in the middle with his eyes bugging out. As the speed picks up Moe yells to Curly to pull the brakes, and Curly rips the brake handle off and throws it out the window.

Reply
12
RsRTraitors
3d ago

🤣🤣🤡🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣 the same party that was completely complicit when it came too the orange madman and ran obstruction for the orange madman with the help of AG Barr?

Reply(2)
39
