Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
msn.com
Biden promised a reckoning when Saudi Arabia crossed him. 3 months later, it is clear he's backed down.
Slide 1 of 10: Nuclear war remains unlikely but Russia's recent threats have raised attention to nuclear safety. You can learn a few safety measures to increase your chance of survival in case of an impact. Here are 13 tips on what to do and what not to do in case a nuclear weapon is detonated nearby. As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, concerns about nuclear safety have returned vividly to the fore.President Vladimir Putin has hinted that he could deploy nuclear weapons in dire circumstances and the US has also alluded that an attack would not go unmatched. Experts tend to agree that a nuclear attack is not impossible but remains unlikely. There would be enormous downsides for Russia.Since their invention, nuclear weapons have only been used twice in war, both times by the US. Since then, such a move is widely considered a red line that world leaders would not dare cross as it might trigger cataclysmic and civilization-ending escalation.Still, with nine countries sharing about 12,700 nuclear warheads, the risk of nuclear war is always present.Nuclear weapons are the deadliest weapons ever invented and have gotten a lot stronger since they were used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. In the unlikely event of a nuclear impact, those closest to the bomb face near-certain death. For those further away, there are simple tips and tricks to increase the chance of survival.Here are 13 do's and don'ts in case of a nuclear attack.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
msn.com
Viktor Bout, the convicted arms dealer the US swapped with Russia for Brittney Griner, was nicknamed 'The Merchant of Death' and inspired a Nic Cage movie
The US swapped WNBA star Brittney Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in December. Bout was a prominent arms dealer in the 1990s. A sting operation led to his arrest in 2008. Bout has shown his far-right political leanings on returning to Russia, declaring his support for Putin's...
msn.com
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
msn.com
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast. The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot...
Comments / 0