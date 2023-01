CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The streak is over. Notre Dame’s 35-game losing streak came to an abrupt end at Angelo Basile Court on Saturday afternoon. Ironically, the outcome was never in doubt, as the Fighting Irish zoomed out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back in a 53-16 win over Van in Class A girls basketball action.

