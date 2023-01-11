ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
FanSided

Mike McCarthy’s motivational tool for Cowboys in playoffs is just sad

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy used an unusual method to motivate his team for their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas hasn’t won a road playoff game in 30 years, and the Cowboys players are now very aware of that. The Cowboys enter the NFL Playoffs as a dark horse pick to make it out of the NFC, but to do so they’ll have to accomplish a feat they haven’t done in three decades.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanSided

Growing rift with Kentucky basketball fuels speculation of end to John Calipari era

There is growing tension within the Kentucky basketball program between the school’s athletic director and head coach John Calipari. The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked at this point in the season. They’ve lost their last two and, though they are 10-6 overall, are 1-3 in conference play. Though the era led by John Calipari has been marked with success, including a championship and three other visits to the Final Four or further, it looks like the glory days could be coming to an end.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

MLB rumors: Two major clubs out on Trevor Bauer signals his MLB fate

Trevor Bauer was officially released by the Dodgers, but few if any MLB teams are willing to sign him. This includes the Yankees and Mets, who are out on Bauer. The Los Angeles Dodgers officially released Trevor Bauer this week after meeting with the former All-Star pitcher. Bauer, who faced a sexual assault allegation and received a 190-plus game suspension from MLB, did not show remorse for his actions, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding

*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

How the Miami Dolphins can slow down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills

Whether or not the Miami Dolphins can upset the Buffalo Bills falls solely on the Dolphins defense and their ability to stop Josh Allen and the Bills. This defense has put together back to back strong performances. They will have to put together another big performance this week for the Dolphins to have a chance.
FanSided

FanSided

