McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
I recruit Gen Z job seekers. Many of them rely too much on email and ask for the wrong salary — here's how I coach them.
Salary ranges are likely to fall this year, which is going to affect Gen Zers. With fewer years of job experience, they tend to be paid the least.
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
I rage-applied to 5 jobs after being passed over for a promotion and scored a higher-paying position in less than a week
I'm only four years into my career, but rage-applying made me realize exactly what I deserve from an employer.
Thousands of people have just been laid off by Salesforce, Amazon, and Compass. Recruiters say it won't be held against them in the job market.
In the past, hiring managers might have looked at a candidate who'd been laid off in a negative light. But the pandemic created compassion.
Before accepting 'manager' in your title, make sure it's not just a way for your company to avoid paying you overtime
Have you ever heard of a "shampoo manager"? It might be a title companies are using to deny carpet cleaners overtime.
Before You Fill Out A Long Application For Nothing, Here's How To Tell If You're Looking At A "Ghost Job"
"It can give you a better idea on if the job posting that you're seeing is one that is actually going to lead anywhere or if it's just there for show."
The next era of work will be about skills–not pedigree. Here’s how employers are changing the way they judge potential, according to LinkedIn and Jobs for the Future
For decades now, companies have measured candidates largely by their degrees, years of experience, and other pedigree signals as filters to determine who to hire and promote. However, the cracks in this model are becoming more apparent by the day: 61% of the U.S. business leaders LinkedIn recently surveyed say it’s challenging to attract top talent right now–and studies suggest that traditional signals such as specific years of experience are flawed predictors of someone’s ability to do a job well.
I work with companies conducting layoffs, and I hate it, too. Here's how to make yourself indispensable.
Giant companies like Amazon and Salesforce are conducting layoffs in 2023. An HR expert shares advice for workers to weather the storm.
If you want higher pay, your chances are better now than in 6 months, says expert: 'Make your moves as soon as possible'
Finding higher pay is one way workers can combat high inflation. But a limited window of opportunity may be gone in six months. New government jobs data shows the U.S. labor market is still strong, with a record low unemployment rate of 3.5%. "The unemployment rate is the lowest in...
Microsoft will stop tracking vacation time for US salaried employees, internal memo shows
Microsoft is no longer tracking vacation time for US salaried employees starting Jan. 16, according to an internal announcement viewed by Insider. "You will no longer formally record your vacation time," the announcement states. "How, when, and where we do our jobs has dramatically changed. And as we've transformed, modernizing our vacation policy to a more flexible model was a natural next step."
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
Job Seekers, Ziprecruiter Wants To Land You A New Job — For Free
Professionals know finding a job — the right job — is practically a full-time job in itself. In fact, it usually takes the typical job seeker about five months from starting their search to finally coming aboard with a new company. Sure, you can enlist the services of...
Many workers barely recall signing noncompetes, until they try to change jobs
Employers say that noncompete agreements are needed to protect trade secrets and investments. The FTC says they deprive workers of their economic liberties and has proposed a rule to ban them.
Like working from home? Some companies say enough is enough.
Some of America's most prominent companies want to turn back the clock on working from home and require employees to spend more time in the workplace. At Walt Disney Co., which moved quickly to shutter its offices and theme parks after COVID-19 erupted in 2020, newly restored CEO Bob Iger told workers this week that beginning in March he expects all employees to be in the office four days week, typically Monday through Thursday. Previously, most Disney staffers were required to report in three days a week.
The FTC’s proposed ban on noncompetes wouldn’t only mean a huge victory for Gen Z workers. Here’s why it would also benefit employers across the country
Nearly half of U.S. employers have some of their employees sign noncompete clauses. Now the FTC wants to ban them.
Black Woman Business Owner Used COVID-19 Pandemic To Start Business Improving Workplace Equality
For many, the COVID-19 pandemic was a time when people were forced to pull back on their dreams to simply survive. However, for Malobi Achike, the pandemic presented the opportunity to start her own business. Achike always planned to have her own business and focus on workplace equity, but what prompted her to take the leap was a world in turmoil. When COVID-19 happened she and her husband were both working from home and their son had to be homeschooled.
