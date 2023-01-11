ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Woman in her 20s dead after reports of dog attack

A woman has died and another is in hospital after reports of a dog attack.Surrey Police said officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are...
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy