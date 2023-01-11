ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute

The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Library Planning Pop Up Show Thursday

The Butler Area Public Library is presenting another community program later today. Adults are welcome to take advantage of a presentation titled “Pop-up Books for Adults” from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. A local collector will share a collection of these three-dimensional literary works...
BUTLER, PA
Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless

A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
MARS, PA
Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q

A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
BUTLER, PA
Butler wrestlers earn big section win over NA/Coach Stoner reaches another win plateau

The Butler wrestlers defeated North Allegheny 29-23 in a match-up of undefeated section teams. The meet came down to the last match at 133 pounds, and Butler’s Gavin “Backpack” Rush gave up the initial takedown but responded with 16 unanswered points for a 16-2 victory. Mickey Kreinbucher, Ethan Babay and Levi Donnel scored pins. Santino Sloboda improved to a personal 16-0 this season and the Golden Tornado improved to 9-0 this season.
BUTLER, PA
Seneca Valley Students Raise The Bar At Mock Trial

A group of local students are being recognized following their impressive performance in a statewide competition. Seneca Valley High School’s Mock Trial team recently placed third out of 49 teams competing in the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral Classic. 13 9th through 12th graders in Seneca’s gifted program spent...
SENECA, PA
Freeport bowlers split with Armstrong/Karns City Basketball wins

The Freeport bowlers split with Armstrong Wednesday. The Yellow Jacket girls won 7-0, led by Julia Cummings who rolled a 622 series. Emma Windows had a 605. The Armstrong boys won 7-0. Colin Cummings led the Yellow Jackets with a 623 series in the loss. Joe Chesnutt led the River Hawks with a 603 series.
FREEPORT, PA
Pitt and SRU basketball teams fall

The Duke Blue Devils handed Pitt their second consecutive ACC defeat 77-69 last night in North Carolina. Pitt fell to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. #24-ranked Duke is now 13-4 and also 4-2 in the ACC. The Panthers will visit Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. The Slippery...
DURHAM, NC

