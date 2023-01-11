ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

wbut.com

Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q

A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Seneca Valley Students Raise The Bar At Mock Trial

A group of local students are being recognized following their impressive performance in a statewide competition. Seneca Valley High School’s Mock Trial team recently placed third out of 49 teams competing in the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral Classic. 13 9th through 12th graders in Seneca’s gifted program spent...
SENECA, PA
wbut.com

Boozel Eyes Third Term As County Commissioner

A Butler County Commissioner has announced his intention to serve another term in office. Democrat Kevin Boozel recently issued a statement that he’ll be running later this year for a third term as County Commissioner. Although Boozel stands behind a lengthy list of his accomplishments over the past seven...
wbut.com

Library Planning Pop Up Show Thursday

The Butler Area Public Library is presenting another community program later today. Adults are welcome to take advantage of a presentation titled “Pop-up Books for Adults” from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. A local collector will share a collection of these three-dimensional literary works...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Butler wrestlers earn big section win over NA/Coach Stoner reaches another win plateau

The Butler wrestlers defeated North Allegheny 29-23 in a match-up of undefeated section teams. The meet came down to the last match at 133 pounds, and Butler’s Gavin “Backpack” Rush gave up the initial takedown but responded with 16 unanswered points for a 16-2 victory. Mickey Kreinbucher, Ethan Babay and Levi Donnel scored pins. Santino Sloboda improved to a personal 16-0 this season and the Golden Tornado improved to 9-0 this season.
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Pitt and SRU basketball teams fall

The Duke Blue Devils handed Pitt their second consecutive ACC defeat 77-69 last night in North Carolina. Pitt fell to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. #24-ranked Duke is now 13-4 and also 4-2 in the ACC. The Panthers will visit Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. The Slippery...
DURHAM, NC
wbut.com

Saturday Sports, 1/14

Pittsburgh Penguins fell 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Drew O’Connor scored the Pens’ lone goal, while Mark Scheifele scored 2 goals for the Jets. Pens’ goalie Dustin Tokarski stopped 36 of 40 shots in the loss. The Penguins will play again Saturday night at...
