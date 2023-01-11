The Butler wrestlers defeated North Allegheny 29-23 in a match-up of undefeated section teams. The meet came down to the last match at 133 pounds, and Butler’s Gavin “Backpack” Rush gave up the initial takedown but responded with 16 unanswered points for a 16-2 victory. Mickey Kreinbucher, Ethan Babay and Levi Donnel scored pins. Santino Sloboda improved to a personal 16-0 this season and the Golden Tornado improved to 9-0 this season.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO