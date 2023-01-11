ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Senate Postpones Philly DA Trial Indefinitely

The impeachment trial of the District Attorney of Philadelphia will be postponed indefinitely. The Pennsylvania State Senate voted yesterday to put the trial on hold for the foreseeable future. The state’s House of Representatives voted to put Larry Krasner on trial late last year. Republican State Representative Tim Bonner from...
PennDOT Encourages Use Of “Find My Ride” Tool

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of a program that offers consolidated access to transportation services. The Find My Ride online tool was introduced in May of 2021 and since that time nearly 13,000 residents have been approved for this program. Find My Ride, also known as FMR Apply, is...
