LOS ANGELES — More than 2,600 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, Wednesday, along with 30 new virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals rose slightly to 1,128, as of Wednesday, up from 1,101, on Tuesday, according to state figures. Of those patients, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, up from 136, the previous day.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO