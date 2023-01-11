Read full article on original website
cgteri
3d ago
Been there before. They need to stop calling it window seat and more accurately call it bulkhead seat. Also, learn to look up seat to plane on the internet. All that info is available.
Reply
7
Related
Passengers’ tussle over plane window blind sparks new travel etiquette debate
Look alive, there’s a new travel etiquette debate in town - this time involving plane window blinds.We’ve had the “to recline or not to recline your plane seat” argument; the “is it OK to take your kids in first class?” discourse; the “how dare someone ask me to swap seats on a flight!” drama.Now, it’s the turn of the humble aircraft window.In a Tiktok video that has since gone viral, two travellers on a flight ended up in a stand-off over whether the window blind should be up or down. @ericgoldie Replying to @girlinbeta Literally on my...
I flew on Singapore's mammoth A380 in premium economy to Germany and the service was great, but the seat had one major flaw I couldn't overlook
Singapore operates the world's second-largest fleet of A380 superjumbos, which feature four cabins – economy, premium economy, business, and first.
The code you never want to see on your boarding pass as it could make you miss your flight
NEXT time you're heading to the airport check your boarding pass before you arrive. And if you see SSSS on it, you could even end up being late for your flight. The code stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection" which means that the passenger has been selected for additional screening by security.
Couple flying Southwest divides opinion by blocking row of seats while searching for ‘right’ passenger
A couple has divided the internet after a video showed them blocking seats on a Southwest Airlines flight while searching for the “right person” to take the seat next to them.The video, which was posted on 28 November, has resurfaced amid Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation chaos.Ahead of the holidays, a major “bomb cyclone” delayed and cancelled thousands of US flights. More than 91 per cent of all cancelled flights in the US came from Southwest.Despite the cancellations, boarding Southwest flights can add another level of chaos due to the Dallas-based airline’s seating policy. According to the company website, Southwest...
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane
A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane
Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
The codeword "Crosscheck" used by flight attendants denotes an important safety issue
A flight attendantPhoto byIrfantraveller; CC-BY-SA-4.0 "Crosscheck" is a codeword that is commonly used by flight attendants on an airplane. The real meaning is hidden because flight attendants do not want to startle passengers.
Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight
A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash. While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded
Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
ZDNet
Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers
When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023
Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
msn.com
The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit
Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3