Watertown, SD

Man facing drug charges after running off near Claire City

CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local fire department and two residents for their help in the location and arrest of a man. Authorities say it happened in the Claire City area just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A deputy had learned...
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
Arlington man charged with stealing pickup and driving drunk in Brookings

An Arlington man is facing grand theft, assault and DUI charges in Brookings. Police Detective Adam Smith says they were notified shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night that a man was leaving a Brookings residence intoxicated. A short time later, officers located a pickup truck in the ditch in...
Brookings police investigate residential burglary

Brookings police are investigating a residential burglary that was reported shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night on the 600 block of Harvey Dunn. Sometime between 09:00 AM and 10:00 AM, the residence was entered while the tenants were gone. Cash, a Glock pistol and two gaming systems were stolen.
Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County

A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
Police: Burglar wanted for stealing gaming systems and gun

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying the suspect of a Tuesday morning burglary. The incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Harvey Dunn. An unknown individual entered a home while the tenants...
Officer almost hit responding to crash near Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — An officer and fire truck were almost hit by a driver while responding to a crash north of Castlewood Monday morning. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, this is the second time officers were nearly hit by other motorists who were not paying attention around crash scenes.
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
Air service could be changing again for Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The recent Essential Air Service proposal for the Watertown Regional airport from Denver Air Connection includes three scenarios: Keep things as they are now with DAC flights to Denver and Chicago; drop Chicago and have flights only to Denver or daily flights to both Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State

Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
