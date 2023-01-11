Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man facing drug charges after running off near Claire City
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local fire department and two residents for their help in the location and arrest of a man. Authorities say it happened in the Claire City area just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A deputy had learned...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man leads miles-long wintery search effort in Robert’s County before arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a man walked for miles in the cold after getting stuck on a country road and then ran away from his rescuers, leading a miles-long on-foot search effort. Authorities say on Sunday night,...
brookingsradio.com
Arlington man charged with stealing pickup and driving drunk in Brookings
An Arlington man is facing grand theft, assault and DUI charges in Brookings. Police Detective Adam Smith says they were notified shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night that a man was leaving a Brookings residence intoxicated. A short time later, officers located a pickup truck in the ditch in...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigate residential burglary
Brookings police are investigating a residential burglary that was reported shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night on the 600 block of Harvey Dunn. Sometime between 09:00 AM and 10:00 AM, the residence was entered while the tenants were gone. Cash, a Glock pistol and two gaming systems were stolen.
mykxlg.com
Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County
A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
redlakenationnews.com
Doctor Who Worked at IHS Facility in South Dakota Faces Criminal Charges for Child Molestation
SISSETON, S.D. - A former Indian Health Service (IHS) doctor who worked at a clinic on the Lake Traverse Reservation until last week is being extradited to California to face four criminal charges from October 2017 of lewd acts with a minor. The doctor, Cesar Bartel, 47, was hired as...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Burglar wanted for stealing gaming systems and gun
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying the suspect of a Tuesday morning burglary. The incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Harvey Dunn. An unknown individual entered a home while the tenants...
KELOLAND TV
Officer almost hit responding to crash near Castlewood
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — An officer and fire truck were almost hit by a driver while responding to a crash north of Castlewood Monday morning. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, this is the second time officers were nearly hit by other motorists who were not paying attention around crash scenes.
mykxlg.com
New Watertown Turn Signal Timing, Education from SD DOT and PW Director VonEye
Getting through turning traffic signals is in question in Watertown. KXLG News has received comments inquiring about the timing of the turn signals in various locations, as it seems not long enough and only lets through a few vehicles. The new street lights on Highway 212 and 14th street southeast...
gowatertown.net
Watertown Salvation Army bell ringing campaign falls just short of goal (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Salvation Army fell just short of its $78,000 goal during the holiday red kettle bell ringing campaign. Here’s what Captain Dennis Jolly (pictured with wife Kelly) told KWAT News…. The overall fundraising goal for the Salvation Army over the holidays was $244,000. Jolly says they’re...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
hubcityradio.com
Air service could be changing again for Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The recent Essential Air Service proposal for the Watertown Regional airport from Denver Air Connection includes three scenarios: Keep things as they are now with DAC flights to Denver and Chicago; drop Chicago and have flights only to Denver or daily flights to both Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State
Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
The woman behind SDSU’s Division I status
Friends asked retired South Dakota State University president Peggy Gordon Miller when she would be arriving in Florida for the winter. "As soon as my team wins the national championship," was Gordon Miller's reply.
KELOLAND TV
What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
