Staunton, VA

WHSV

Two die in Broadway house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday a fire broke out in a Broadway home that claimed the lives of two people, and on Jan. 10 more information was given about the incident. According to a press release from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, (RCFMO) at around noon on Jan. 8, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire with fire showing from the roof of a home located at Deer Cabin Lane in Broadway. When responders got there they reported a lot of fire throughout the house and from the roof. More crews were called in, as well as additional water because of the remote location of the home.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fatal accident kills one pedestrian

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fatal house fire investigation underway

The investigation into Sunday’s fatal house fire in Broadway continues. The fire started shortly after noon at a home in the 32-hundred block of Deer Cabin Lane and by the time firefighters were able to get it under control, the house was a total loss. Rockingham County Fire and...
BROADWAY, VA
cbs19news

One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
TROUTVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night

A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Rockingham County on Wednesday. Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Alabama as the victim. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he died after a Piper P-A-32, single engine plane crashed on Shenandoah Mountain.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VSP identifies driver killed in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a person who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the 223 mile marker. It involved a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Crash victims name released

Virginia State Police have released the name of the driver who died in that multi-vehicle crash earlier this week in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller explained the incident occurred just before six o’clock Monday evening. The driver of the Dodge, 27-year-old Ruben Valdez the Third of Waco, Texas,...
STAUNTON, VA
969wsig.com

Two-month sentence for B & E

The man police say was responsible for the robbery at Mr. J’s Bagels more than a year ago was sentenced to two months in jail for an unrelated incident. Online records showed Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg was sentenced to a year in jail for credit card fraud with all but two months suspended during a hearing this morning in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Major flooding concerns on bridge outside of Edinburg

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People outside of Edinburg are concerned about ongoing flooding issues on a low-water bridge over Stony Creek on Supinlick Ridge Road. They say the bridge is prone to flooding every time it rains and has been covered in water since Mid-December. For those living nearby, it...
EDINBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA

