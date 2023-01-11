HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday a fire broke out in a Broadway home that claimed the lives of two people, and on Jan. 10 more information was given about the incident. According to a press release from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, (RCFMO) at around noon on Jan. 8, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire with fire showing from the roof of a home located at Deer Cabin Lane in Broadway. When responders got there they reported a lot of fire throughout the house and from the roof. More crews were called in, as well as additional water because of the remote location of the home.

