ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Investigators confiscated cell phones and other items from home of missing 11-year-old girl, warrants show

By Jamiel Lynch, Chenelle Woody
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 103

Sarah Johnson
3d ago

I do believe the parents know what happened to her. Why else would they not report her missing? She is either dead, or they sold her for sex trafficking. I do pray they find her safe, but it doesn't look good. And I pray they find out exactly what happened to her, and that her parents are prosecuted to the full extent of the law. So sad...

Reply(1)
64
Raelyn Staley
3d ago

heartbreaking,I pray they find her soon if they say their not guilty of her disappearance then why wait to report her missing.doesnt add up.

Reply(5)
48
Don't ask
3d ago

I don't know of any responsible parent who would wait almost three weeks to report their child missing. The outcome looks grim 😕

Reply(1)
74
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Police seize cell phone from mother of missing North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari

Cops in North Carolina have seized multiple cell phones and a mountain of evidence from the family of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, court documents show. Officials removed three cell phones belonging to Maladina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, during a December search warrant execution, filings obtained Tuesday by WCCB Charlotte show. According to the documents, investigators are combing through the pair’s T-Mobile call detail records and paying particularly close attention to Palmiter’s phone. The investigators removed at least two dozen other items from the home that were not listed in the heavily redacted warrants. Charlotte police feared an unrestricted release of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The US Sun

New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance

A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
CORNELIUS, NC
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy