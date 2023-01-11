Investigators confiscated cell phones and other items from home of missing 11-year-old girl, warrants show

Read full article on original website
Sarah Johnson
3d ago
I do believe the parents know what happened to her. Why else would they not report her missing? She is either dead, or they sold her for sex trafficking. I do pray they find her safe, but it doesn't look good. And I pray they find out exactly what happened to her, and that her parents are prosecuted to the full extent of the law. So sad...
Reply(1)
64
Raelyn Staley
3d ago
heartbreaking,I pray they find her soon if they say their not guilty of her disappearance then why wait to report her missing.doesnt add up.
Reply(5)
48
Don't ask
3d ago
I don't know of any responsible parent who would wait almost three weeks to report their child missing. The outcome looks grim 😕
Reply(1)
74
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Comments / 103