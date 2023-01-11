Investigators confiscated cell phones and other items from home of missing 11-year-old girl, warrants show

Cops in North Carolina have seized multiple cell phones and a mountain of evidence from the family of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, court documents show. Officials removed three cell phones belonging to Maladina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, during a December search warrant execution, filings obtained Tuesday by WCCB Charlotte show. According to the documents, investigators are combing through the pair’s T-Mobile call detail records and paying particularly close attention to Palmiter’s phone. The investigators removed at least two dozen other items from the home that were not listed in the heavily redacted warrants. Charlotte police feared an unrestricted release of the...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO