German Mittelstand Leaders Brace for Recession While Finding Ways to Adapt to Ongoing Business Challenges, Third Annual J.P. Morgan Survey Finds

salestechstar.com
Digital Wave Technology Exhibits Maestro AI at NRF 2023
At NRF 2023 in New York City, Digital Wave Technology will reveal Maestro AI, artificial intelligence (AI) that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success. While Maestro is available standalone, Digital Wave’s existing PIM / PXM Suite, which has delivered significant ROI to major brands and retailers, is further enhanced by these AI-powered capabilities.
KeyedIn Survey Finds Vast Majority of Projects Not Well Aligned with Strategic Business Priorities, Huge Lack of Resources to Carry Projects Out
January 18 Webinar Offers Deep Dive on Third Annual PMO Outlook Report which Showcases the Challenges and Opportunities for PMO Leaders in 2023. Ninety-four percent of projects are not well aligned with strategic business priorities and 77% of project practitioners don’t have enough resources to meet project demand, according to the 2023 PMO Outlook Report conducted by KeyedIn, a leading project portfolio management (PPM) software provider.
Zuora Launches Purpose-Built Billing and Revenue Recognition Solution for Consumption Business Models, Providing Flexibility and Resiliency to Help Endure Market Uncertainty
Companies now have full visibility into consumption to drive revenue forecasting and maximize customer retention. Zuora, Inc., a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced new purpose-built consumption-based billing and consumption-based revenue recognition solutions. With these new offerings, Zuora’s market-leading solution now provides end-to-end billing and revenue recognition for consumption-based pricing, giving companies a comprehensive solution to quickly iterate across quote-to-cash and revenue accounting. By combining billing and revenue recognition capabilities, Zuora® offers the unique ability for companies to quickly go-to-market with flexible consumption models, all while maintaining revenue recognition that helps companies comply with ASC 606 and IFRS 15 standards.
Ivanti Wavelink Puts Partners First With New Portal
Ivanti Wavelink continues its investment in its partner community and reinforces its commitment to enabling partners to grow their business. Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, announced the launch of its new fully enabled Partner Portal, a personalized, role-based experience that provides automation of the partner life cycle and streamlines business processes.
Thirdera Announces Acquisition of SilverStorm Solutions, Further Expanding ServiceNow Business in Europe
The move will enhance Thirdera’s capabilities in key ServiceNow solution areas and expand its European footprint. Thirdera, the leading global pure-play provider of workflow-enabled ServiceNow services and solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SilverStorm Solutions. A ServiceNow Elite-level partner based in Europe, SilverStorm was one of the first ServiceNow partners in the ecosystem. Founded in 2002, the company provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support, and application development.
IDC Forecasts Steady Growth for Enterprise Applications through 2026 in Support of Digital Business Objectives
According to a new International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast, worldwide revenue for enterprise applications will grow from $279.6 billion in 2022 to $385.2 billion in 2026 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Nearly all this growth will come from investments in public cloud software, which is expected to represent nearly two thirds of all enterprise applications revenue in 2026.
Built In Honors One Six Solutions in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards
One Six Solutions Earns Chicago Best Startups to Work For on Built In’s Best Places to Work List. Built In announced that One Six Solutions was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, One Six Solutions earned a place on Chicago Best Startups to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.
Ekinops Delivers 23% Revenue Growth in 2022 at Record €127.6 Million
EKINOPS, a leading supplier of telecommunication solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, has published its revenue for the 2022 financial year, ending on December 31, 2022. €m – IFRS. Non-audited data. 2021. 2022. Change. H1 revenue. 50.8. 63.3. +25 %. H2 revenue. 52.8. 64.3. +22 %. 12-month revenue. 103.6.
OPEX Partners with Transitic to Offer Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions to Customers Across France
OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for more than 45 years, has announced through its subsidiary, OPEX GmBH, a strategic partnership in France with Transitic to introduce leading-edge warehouse automation technology to customers. Transitic is an innovative designer and integrator of connected intralogistics solutions. The companies are both family-owned, which provides a common link with cultures and values rooted in integrity, high standards, and innovation.
Bringg Survey Reveals – Retailer’s Road to Profitability Relies on Cost Effective Delivery
Findings highlight the need for visibility, flexibility and efficiency around last mile delivery to remain competitive and satisfy consumer demands. Bringg, the delivery management platform market leader, released its 2023 Bringg Barometer: State of Last Mile Delivery report. The survey highlights new findings from 500 managers within the retail and ecommerce landscape. The report provides critical insights for simplifying the complexity around last mile delivery operations, while focusing on reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience.
Vertical IQ Begins 2023 with Product Enhancements to Boost Customization, Sales Engagement
Industry Intelligence firm adds key partnerships as well as an array of capabilities to improve personalization, shareability of its content. Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ is poised for continued momentum and revenue growth in 2023, propelled by strong sales, customer retention and innovative product enhancements. Current and new strategic partnerships continue to create opportunities and expand usage of their Industry Intelligence platform.
Post-Pandemic Hangover Causing $555 Billion Headwinds for Brick and Mortar Retail as Shoppers Habitually Abandon Long Lines
Labor shortages are negatively impacting shoppers’ in-store experience and revenues; most retailers are looking to tech as the cure. New research commissioned by Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, reveals that the real cost of waiting in line at the store goes far beyond time wasted, with 92 percent of retailers admitting that wait times at busy periods have had a negative impact on their companies’ revenues. Based on these findings, designed to reveal the state of retail post-pandemic, Zippin calculates that retailers are facing a $555 billion headwind as a result of shoppers leaving checkout lines.
ZineOne launches in AWS Marketplace, Achieves AWS Retail Competency
ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, announced ZineOne is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth by Seizing the Potential of Product Usage Data
After selling Anobit to Apple, Ariel Maislos partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to address the need to accelerate growth for SaaS companies, building a product-led revenue platform for sales, customer success, and product teams for revenue optimization. Fueled by Eight Roads and TechAviv, Coho AI helps companies utilize data to induce PLG practices for GTM and product teams.
INFORM Announces Justin Newell as Chief Executive Officer, INFORM North America
Newell will focus on the development of North American business within key focus areas. INFORM, a global software provider for AI driven Digital Decision-Making optimizing business operations, headquartered in Aachen, Germany, announced the promotion of Justin Newell to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), INFORM North America. He succeeds INFORM North America founder and Chairman, Adrian Weiler, who will continue in his role as ongoing advisor to the CEOs across all INFORM Group entities, as well as serving as a representative of the organization in leading industry associations and conferences. In addition to his new role as CEO of INFORM North America, Newell will retain his role as Chief Operating Officer, which he has held since January 2019, and as CEO emphasize profitable growth of INFORM’s business in North America by delivering INFORM’s Hybrid AI-based decision-making technologies.
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
The Great Retail Race: New Research Reveals Expanding Disconnect Between Customer and Retailer Perceptions
With “rewarding loyalty” the top priority for consumers but not for retailers in 2023, new research from Emarsys solidifies the value of omnichannel in connecting with customers. Retailers and consumers are not aligned when it comes to preferences across the board – on everything from areas of improvement...
Cart.com Elevates Gary Specter to President and Expands Fulfillment Leadership Team
Cart.com, which enables brands to easily sell and fulfill across every channel, announces the appointment of Gary Specter as President. Specter joined Cart.com in April 2022 as President, Go-To-Market and will now oversee sales, marketing, marketplace services, and fulfillment operations. Specter will continue to report to Cart.com CEO and Co-Founder Omair Tariq.
Customer Onboarding Is Gaining Momentum as an Independent Function: 2023 Rocketlane Survey
The customer onboarding software vendor surveyed over 300 onboarding professionals to understand their challenges, goals, and trends they foresee in 2023. Collaborative customer onboarding platform Rocketlane released “The State of Customer Onboarding 2023,” a report based on a survey of customer onboarding professionals from companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Clari, Front, etc. The report reveals the top challenges for onboarding and implementation teams, and challenges in the onboarding process, such as the reliance on multiple tools, customer accountability, and project visibility. The report also highlights the reasons behind the various challenges and offers best practices to achieve the goals outlined in it.
Chargebee Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022
Leading recurring revenue management platform recognized for innovative customer retention capabilities and ease-of-use Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The...
