Ferrara Candy Sweetens Social Customer Service with Sprinklr
Sprinklr Modern Care, Modern Research, and Social Engagement & Sales drive efficient operations and engaging customer experiences. Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced that Ferrara Candy Company – the candy manufacturer of more than 25 iconic brands, such as NERDS and SweeTARTS, that has been shaping the industry for more than 100 years– is using Sprinklr Modern Care, Modern Research and Social Engagement & Sales to achieve performance-driven social customer service, understand real-time conversations around products and manage engagement across more than 40 different social accounts.
Bringg Survey Reveals – Retailer’s Road to Profitability Relies on Cost Effective Delivery
Findings highlight the need for visibility, flexibility and efficiency around last mile delivery to remain competitive and satisfy consumer demands. Bringg, the delivery management platform market leader, released its 2023 Bringg Barometer: State of Last Mile Delivery report. The survey highlights new findings from 500 managers within the retail and ecommerce landscape. The report provides critical insights for simplifying the complexity around last mile delivery operations, while focusing on reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience.
ChicMe Chooses Forter to Optimize Customer Experience and Support New Market Expansion
In just four months, ChicMe reduced fraud-related payment refusals by more than 50% in key markets. Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced that ChicMe, a leading online women’s fashion brand, selected Forter to support its global expansion by improving payment processing, reducing fraud and increasing order fulfillment efficiency. As a result of the partnership, the retailer has already reduced fraud-related payment refusals, increased payment transaction rates and significantly improved the manual review process for uncertain orders.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon’s current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Nedap. the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon as their new provider for the deployment of Nedap iD Cloud, which will enhance its omni-guest experience across its 600+ stores globally by optimizing product availability.
Tencent Cloud Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Traac to Provide Cloud Solutions and Services in Europe
Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent – today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Traac, an authorized reseller of Tencent Cloud for Europe, to provide industry-leading cloud solutions and services and expand the business in the region. Headquartered in Zug,...
Post-Pandemic Hangover Causing $555 Billion Headwinds for Brick and Mortar Retail as Shoppers Habitually Abandon Long Lines
Labor shortages are negatively impacting shoppers’ in-store experience and revenues; most retailers are looking to tech as the cure. New research commissioned by Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, reveals that the real cost of waiting in line at the store goes far beyond time wasted, with 92 percent of retailers admitting that wait times at busy periods have had a negative impact on their companies’ revenues. Based on these findings, designed to reveal the state of retail post-pandemic, Zippin calculates that retailers are facing a $555 billion headwind as a result of shoppers leaving checkout lines.
XY Retail Partners with BinHexS to Bring Speed and Flexibility to Retail Platform
XY Retail, the global commerce solution that helps retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful and profitable relationships with their customers, today announced its partnership with Italy-based IT services company BinHexS. The new partnership strengthens XY Retail’s ability to provide post-installation support services and better implement roll-out activities.
The Great Retail Race: New Research Reveals Expanding Disconnect Between Customer and Retailer Perceptions
With “rewarding loyalty” the top priority for consumers but not for retailers in 2023, new research from Emarsys solidifies the value of omnichannel in connecting with customers. Retailers and consumers are not aligned when it comes to preferences across the board – on everything from areas of improvement...
Celerant Technology Showcases #1 Rated Retail Software and eCommerce Platform, and Debuts Mobile Shopping App at NRF 2023
Retailers can learn how to manage stores, mobile and online sales plus digital marketing, with a single system in real-time at #NRF2023. Celerant Technology, the #1 provider of retail software, will exhibit its all-in-one enterprise retail system and debut new mobile shopping apps at NRF 2023™, Retail’s BIG Show. At this year’s show, retailers will learn how to manage and market their entire business, in-store and online, in real-time using a single system. Visit Celerant at NRF Booth #5831 from January 15-17 at the Jacob Javits Center, NYC.
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
Digital Wave Technology Exhibits Maestro AI at NRF 2023
At NRF 2023 in New York City, Digital Wave Technology will reveal Maestro AI, artificial intelligence (AI) that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success. While Maestro is available standalone, Digital Wave’s existing PIM / PXM Suite, which has delivered significant ROI to major brands and retailers, is further enhanced by these AI-powered capabilities.
SingleStore Adds Seasoned Industry Leader Madhukar Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer and Names Sanjay Aurora as Senior Vice President of Sales
Expanded leadership team will further SingleStore’s growth trajectory. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced that Madhukar Kumar will join the company as its chief marketing officer and Sanjay Aurora has been promoted to senior vice president, head of sales and will oversee the U.S., EMEA and APAC sales teams.
Equifax Launches Award-Winning I-9 Management Solution in the Mindbody Partner Store
Easier Access Helps Wellness-Focused Businesses Streamline Form I-9 Completion and Speed Up New Hire Onboarding. Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, announced a partnership with Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, to bring the award-winning I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions to the Mindbody Partner Store. This partnership provides wellness-focused businesses – such as fitness centers, salons and spas – with access to a more automated, mobile-friendly solution that helps streamline the Form I-9 completion process and simplify employee I-9 verifications, reverifications and audit logs.
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants
Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
INFORM Announces Justin Newell as Chief Executive Officer, INFORM North America
Newell will focus on the development of North American business within key focus areas. INFORM, a global software provider for AI driven Digital Decision-Making optimizing business operations, headquartered in Aachen, Germany, announced the promotion of Justin Newell to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), INFORM North America. He succeeds INFORM North America founder and Chairman, Adrian Weiler, who will continue in his role as ongoing advisor to the CEOs across all INFORM Group entities, as well as serving as a representative of the organization in leading industry associations and conferences. In addition to his new role as CEO of INFORM North America, Newell will retain his role as Chief Operating Officer, which he has held since January 2019, and as CEO emphasize profitable growth of INFORM’s business in North America by delivering INFORM’s Hybrid AI-based decision-making technologies.
Crisp Partners With Databricks to Provide a Live Feed of Retailer Point-Of-Sale and Distributor Data to Improve Supply Chain Visibility
CPG brands can now access the latest data to avoid out-of-stocks and prevent waste. Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.
ZineOne launches in AWS Marketplace, Achieves AWS Retail Competency
ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, announced ZineOne is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Tips to Avoid Losing ECommerce Customers with the Right Approach to Delivery Exceptions
AxleHire has identified tips ecommerce brands can take to avoid losing customers with the right approach to delivery exceptions. AxleHire, providing e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same- and next-day deliveries, has identified tips ecommerce brands can take to avoid losing customers with the right approach to delivery exceptions. Package returns...
DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base
Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally. DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world’s leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec’s global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic’s experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.
