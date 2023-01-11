QAD to Highlight Software that Helps Enterprises Digitize their Supply Chains at the 2023 Forum des Rois de la Supply Chain

Read full article on original website
Related
ChicMe Chooses Forter to Optimize Customer Experience and Support New Market Expansion
In just four months, ChicMe reduced fraud-related payment refusals by more than 50% in key markets. Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced that ChicMe, a leading online women’s fashion brand, selected Forter to support its global expansion by improving payment processing, reducing fraud and increasing order fulfillment efficiency. As a result of the partnership, the retailer has already reduced fraud-related payment refusals, increased payment transaction rates and significantly improved the manual review process for uncertain orders.
Bamboo Rose Powers Over $1.2T in Global Retail Revenue in 2022 as the Platform Supports Clients Managing Industry Complexity
The industry software leader works with the world’s largest retail and brand organizations to drive agility and visibility across their product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations. Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has surpassed $1T in annual...
Mendix, CLEVR and Magnus Black Will Demonstrate the Transformational Power of Modern Enterprise Software Development in the Retail Sector at NRF
Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that it will be demonstrating a new way to fast-track enterprise transformation using power of modern application development in retail with the help of application solution and services company CLEVR and retail solution provider Magnus Black.
XY Retail Partners with BinHexS to Bring Speed and Flexibility to Retail Platform
XY Retail, the global commerce solution that helps retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful and profitable relationships with their customers, today announced its partnership with Italy-based IT services company BinHexS. The new partnership strengthens XY Retail’s ability to provide post-installation support services and better implement roll-out activities.
Thought Industries Enterprise Learning Cloud Named #1 Global Learning System for 2023
First Time the Craig Weiss Group Has Awarded the Top Spot to an External-Facing LMS Reflecting Rapid Market Expansion. Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, has been named the #1 learning system for 2023 by e-learning analyst Craig Weiss (of The Craig Weiss Group).
Digital Wave Technology Exhibits Maestro AI at NRF 2023
At NRF 2023 in New York City, Digital Wave Technology will reveal Maestro AI, artificial intelligence (AI) that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success. While Maestro is available standalone, Digital Wave’s existing PIM / PXM Suite, which has delivered significant ROI to major brands and retailers, is further enhanced by these AI-powered capabilities.
TD SYNNEX Releases Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report Highlighting Industry Trends and Opportunities
Tech businesses could leave $400 billion in untapped revenue in the AR/VR market. TD SYNNEX has released its inaugural Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report, highlighting critical industry trends and opportunities for 2023 and beyond. The first global report of its kind, the TD SYNNEX Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report follows regional industry benchmark studies in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, and Latin America and the Caribbean.
Thirdera Announces Acquisition of SilverStorm Solutions, Further Expanding ServiceNow Business in Europe
The move will enhance Thirdera’s capabilities in key ServiceNow solution areas and expand its European footprint. Thirdera, the leading global pure-play provider of workflow-enabled ServiceNow services and solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SilverStorm Solutions. A ServiceNow Elite-level partner based in Europe, SilverStorm was one of the first ServiceNow partners in the ecosystem. Founded in 2002, the company provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support, and application development.
Vertical IQ Begins 2023 with Product Enhancements to Boost Customization, Sales Engagement
Industry Intelligence firm adds key partnerships as well as an array of capabilities to improve personalization, shareability of its content. Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ is poised for continued momentum and revenue growth in 2023, propelled by strong sales, customer retention and innovative product enhancements. Current and new strategic partnerships continue to create opportunities and expand usage of their Industry Intelligence platform.
OPEX Partners with Transitic to Offer Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions to Customers Across France
OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for more than 45 years, has announced through its subsidiary, OPEX GmBH, a strategic partnership in France with Transitic to introduce leading-edge warehouse automation technology to customers. Transitic is an innovative designer and integrator of connected intralogistics solutions. The companies are both family-owned, which provides a common link with cultures and values rooted in integrity, high standards, and innovation.
IDC Forecasts Steady Growth for Enterprise Applications through 2026 in Support of Digital Business Objectives
According to a new International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast, worldwide revenue for enterprise applications will grow from $279.6 billion in 2022 to $385.2 billion in 2026 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Nearly all this growth will come from investments in public cloud software, which is expected to represent nearly two thirds of all enterprise applications revenue in 2026.
o9 Solutions Grows Annual Recurring Revenue by 84% in 2022
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today reported that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) added in 2022 grew over 84% year-over-year. During Q4’22, o9 set a new record for ARR added in a single quarter as the company saw broad growth driven by new clients and expansions at existing clients. A significant portion of the growth during 2022 was driven by expanded usage of o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform at dozens of existing clients that are realizing the accelerated benefits of a unified connected enterprise planning platform. These expansions more than doubled year-over-year in 2022.
Bringg Survey Reveals – Retailer’s Road to Profitability Relies on Cost Effective Delivery
Findings highlight the need for visibility, flexibility and efficiency around last mile delivery to remain competitive and satisfy consumer demands. Bringg, the delivery management platform market leader, released its 2023 Bringg Barometer: State of Last Mile Delivery report. The survey highlights new findings from 500 managers within the retail and ecommerce landscape. The report provides critical insights for simplifying the complexity around last mile delivery operations, while focusing on reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience.
Fujitsu Client Computing Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities
The ability to forecast demand accurately, plan inventory correctly and improve planner efficiency is crucial for manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey using several Blue Yonder Planning solutions, including supply planning and sales & operations planning (S&OP) capabilities.
NashTech Makes Strategic Acquisition of North American Cloud and Data Solutions Provider, Knoldus
NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America. Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems.
Equifax Launches Award-Winning I-9 Management Solution in the Mindbody Partner Store
Easier Access Helps Wellness-Focused Businesses Streamline Form I-9 Completion and Speed Up New Hire Onboarding. Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, announced a partnership with Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, to bring the award-winning I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions to the Mindbody Partner Store. This partnership provides wellness-focused businesses – such as fitness centers, salons and spas – with access to a more automated, mobile-friendly solution that helps streamline the Form I-9 completion process and simplify employee I-9 verifications, reverifications and audit logs.
Fresh Retail Software Leader Invafresh Announces Appointment of Sarah Sandberg as Chief Customer Officer
Invafresh positioned for continued customer growth across the global grocery industry. Invafresh, the grocery industry’s leading fresh retail platform, announced the addition of Sarah Sandberg to the Invafresh Executive Team as Chief Customer Officer. Sandberg is an accomplished senior executive with over a decade of customer success and leadership...
Crisp Partners With Databricks to Provide a Live Feed of Retailer Point-Of-Sale and Distributor Data to Improve Supply Chain Visibility
CPG brands can now access the latest data to avoid out-of-stocks and prevent waste. Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.
Brain Corp Partners with Google Cloud to Introduce ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, an Analytics Solution for Retailers
Utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision platform, Brain Corp will now offer an end-to-end, in-store shelf analytics solution at scale for retailers. Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, announced, in partnership with Google Cloud, the launch of ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, a new and proprietary solution able to deliver next generation in-store inventory analytics to retailers. Brain Corp, which already powers the largest global fleet of autonomous robots in public spaces and the world’s largest fleet of robotic inventory scanners, will now offer retail customers a true end-to-end solution for analyzing the inventory data collected by its BrainOS® powered inventory scanning robots.
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
