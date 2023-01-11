Read full article on original website
ChicMe Chooses Forter to Optimize Customer Experience and Support New Market Expansion
In just four months, ChicMe reduced fraud-related payment refusals by more than 50% in key markets. Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced that ChicMe, a leading online women’s fashion brand, selected Forter to support its global expansion by improving payment processing, reducing fraud and increasing order fulfillment efficiency. As a result of the partnership, the retailer has already reduced fraud-related payment refusals, increased payment transaction rates and significantly improved the manual review process for uncertain orders.
Bringg Survey Reveals – Retailer’s Road to Profitability Relies on Cost Effective Delivery
Findings highlight the need for visibility, flexibility and efficiency around last mile delivery to remain competitive and satisfy consumer demands. Bringg, the delivery management platform market leader, released its 2023 Bringg Barometer: State of Last Mile Delivery report. The survey highlights new findings from 500 managers within the retail and ecommerce landscape. The report provides critical insights for simplifying the complexity around last mile delivery operations, while focusing on reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience.
Tips to Avoid Losing ECommerce Customers with the Right Approach to Delivery Exceptions
AxleHire has identified tips ecommerce brands can take to avoid losing customers with the right approach to delivery exceptions. AxleHire, providing e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same- and next-day deliveries, has identified tips ecommerce brands can take to avoid losing customers with the right approach to delivery exceptions. Package returns...
OPEX Partners with Transitic to Offer Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions to Customers Across France
OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for more than 45 years, has announced through its subsidiary, OPEX GmBH, a strategic partnership in France with Transitic to introduce leading-edge warehouse automation technology to customers. Transitic is an innovative designer and integrator of connected intralogistics solutions. The companies are both family-owned, which provides a common link with cultures and values rooted in integrity, high standards, and innovation.
Digital Wave Technology Exhibits Maestro AI at NRF 2023
At NRF 2023 in New York City, Digital Wave Technology will reveal Maestro AI, artificial intelligence (AI) that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success. While Maestro is available standalone, Digital Wave’s existing PIM / PXM Suite, which has delivered significant ROI to major brands and retailers, is further enhanced by these AI-powered capabilities.
Vertical IQ Begins 2023 with Product Enhancements to Boost Customization, Sales Engagement
Industry Intelligence firm adds key partnerships as well as an array of capabilities to improve personalization, shareability of its content. Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ is poised for continued momentum and revenue growth in 2023, propelled by strong sales, customer retention and innovative product enhancements. Current and new strategic partnerships continue to create opportunities and expand usage of their Industry Intelligence platform.
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
Zuora Launches Purpose-Built Billing and Revenue Recognition Solution for Consumption Business Models, Providing Flexibility and Resiliency to Help Endure Market Uncertainty
Companies now have full visibility into consumption to drive revenue forecasting and maximize customer retention. Zuora, Inc., a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced new purpose-built consumption-based billing and consumption-based revenue recognition solutions. With these new offerings, Zuora’s market-leading solution now provides end-to-end billing and revenue recognition for consumption-based pricing, giving companies a comprehensive solution to quickly iterate across quote-to-cash and revenue accounting. By combining billing and revenue recognition capabilities, Zuora® offers the unique ability for companies to quickly go-to-market with flexible consumption models, all while maintaining revenue recognition that helps companies comply with ASC 606 and IFRS 15 standards.
Customer Success Automation and Its Benefits
The success of your client is intertwined with that of your business. Two-thirds of all companies say they compete largely on the basis of customer experience, according to Gartner. Customers will interact with and promote your product more if they utilize it successfully. The faster your product expands, the more value you provide to your customers.
B2B Best Practices for B2B Sales Account Executives
Let’s start by defining who is a sales account executive. This is one of the key roles for enterprises that want to create profit-building long-term customer relationships. Their chief responsibility is to nurture client relationships and offer a stunning end-to-end customer experience. A sales account executive supports and supervises current client accounts. In addition, they are also expected to sort out the administration and creative staff, contribute to endorsement campaigns and ascertain campaigns are completed within due budget and time.
Nshift: People Begin Returning Unwanted Christmas Presents Within Days
Some eager gift-getters even start sending back presents on Christmas Day. Festive gift-getters are wasting little time in returning their unwanted Christmas presents, according to new data from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software. According to the analysis, 28 December – dubbed “Returns Wednesday” – was the...
Tencent Cloud Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Traac to Provide Cloud Solutions and Services in Europe
Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent – today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Traac, an authorized reseller of Tencent Cloud for Europe, to provide industry-leading cloud solutions and services and expand the business in the region. Headquartered in Zug,...
IDC Forecasts Steady Growth for Enterprise Applications through 2026 in Support of Digital Business Objectives
According to a new International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast, worldwide revenue for enterprise applications will grow from $279.6 billion in 2022 to $385.2 billion in 2026 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Nearly all this growth will come from investments in public cloud software, which is expected to represent nearly two thirds of all enterprise applications revenue in 2026.
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth by Seizing the Potential of Product Usage Data
After selling Anobit to Apple, Ariel Maislos partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to address the need to accelerate growth for SaaS companies, building a product-led revenue platform for sales, customer success, and product teams for revenue optimization. Fueled by Eight Roads and TechAviv, Coho AI helps companies utilize data to induce PLG practices for GTM and product teams.
Equifax Launches Award-Winning I-9 Management Solution in the Mindbody Partner Store
Easier Access Helps Wellness-Focused Businesses Streamline Form I-9 Completion and Speed Up New Hire Onboarding. Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, announced a partnership with Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, to bring the award-winning I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions to the Mindbody Partner Store. This partnership provides wellness-focused businesses – such as fitness centers, salons and spas – with access to a more automated, mobile-friendly solution that helps streamline the Form I-9 completion process and simplify employee I-9 verifications, reverifications and audit logs.
Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico
The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.
Digiphy Connects Brands Directly to Customers One Scan at a Time
Contextual marketing startup enhances transparency while transforming packaging and physical marketing materials into a dynamic digital salesperson. Digiphy is disrupting the status quo by empowering brands to connect directly with customers from every product and physical touchpoint. Through scannable QR codes that link to customizable mobile-first landing pages, product packaging and marketing assets instantly become a dynamic, always-on advertising channel. Customers can now discover promotions, useful contextual content, engaging media and product traceability at pivotal purchasing moments. For companies, Digiphy creates an interactive packaging experience that captures valuable customer data and insights to accelerate sales, build trust and drive loyalty.
Chargebee Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022
Leading recurring revenue management platform recognized for innovative customer retention capabilities and ease-of-use Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The...
Google Cloud Unveils New AI Tools for Retailers
State-of-the-art shelf checking AI solution utilizes Google’s recognition of billions of products. Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solutions launches new AI features to power ecommerce sites with modern browsing capabilities, personalized shopping experiences, and better product recommendations. Ahead of NRF 2023, the retail industry’s largest event, Google Cloud introduced...
KeyedIn Survey Finds Vast Majority of Projects Not Well Aligned with Strategic Business Priorities, Huge Lack of Resources to Carry Projects Out
January 18 Webinar Offers Deep Dive on Third Annual PMO Outlook Report which Showcases the Challenges and Opportunities for PMO Leaders in 2023. Ninety-four percent of projects are not well aligned with strategic business priorities and 77% of project practitioners don’t have enough resources to meet project demand, according to the 2023 PMO Outlook Report conducted by KeyedIn, a leading project portfolio management (PPM) software provider.
