U.K. Business Leaders Expect Company Growth While Preparing for a Likely Recession, Second Annual J.P. Morgan Survey Finds

Digital Wave Technology Exhibits Maestro AI at NRF 2023
At NRF 2023 in New York City, Digital Wave Technology will reveal Maestro AI, artificial intelligence (AI) that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success. While Maestro is available standalone, Digital Wave’s existing PIM / PXM Suite, which has delivered significant ROI to major brands and retailers, is further enhanced by these AI-powered capabilities.
o9 Solutions Grows Annual Recurring Revenue by 84% in 2022
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today reported that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) added in 2022 grew over 84% year-over-year. During Q4’22, o9 set a new record for ARR added in a single quarter as the company saw broad growth driven by new clients and expansions at existing clients. A significant portion of the growth during 2022 was driven by expanded usage of o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform at dozens of existing clients that are realizing the accelerated benefits of a unified connected enterprise planning platform. These expansions more than doubled year-over-year in 2022.
Vertical IQ Begins 2023 with Product Enhancements to Boost Customization, Sales Engagement
Industry Intelligence firm adds key partnerships as well as an array of capabilities to improve personalization, shareability of its content. Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ is poised for continued momentum and revenue growth in 2023, propelled by strong sales, customer retention and innovative product enhancements. Current and new strategic partnerships continue to create opportunities and expand usage of their Industry Intelligence platform.
Bringg Survey Reveals – Retailer’s Road to Profitability Relies on Cost Effective Delivery
Findings highlight the need for visibility, flexibility and efficiency around last mile delivery to remain competitive and satisfy consumer demands. Bringg, the delivery management platform market leader, released its 2023 Bringg Barometer: State of Last Mile Delivery report. The survey highlights new findings from 500 managers within the retail and ecommerce landscape. The report provides critical insights for simplifying the complexity around last mile delivery operations, while focusing on reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience.
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
ZineOne launches in AWS Marketplace, Achieves AWS Retail Competency
ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, announced ZineOne is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Equifax Launches Award-Winning I-9 Management Solution in the Mindbody Partner Store
Easier Access Helps Wellness-Focused Businesses Streamline Form I-9 Completion and Speed Up New Hire Onboarding. Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, announced a partnership with Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, to bring the award-winning I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions to the Mindbody Partner Store. This partnership provides wellness-focused businesses – such as fitness centers, salons and spas – with access to a more automated, mobile-friendly solution that helps streamline the Form I-9 completion process and simplify employee I-9 verifications, reverifications and audit logs.
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
Alexander Group Survey: Pending Recession Dampens Wage Inflation Pressure on Sellers’ Pay
The pending recession dampens wage inflation pressure on sellers’ pay in 2023, according to the results from Alexander Group’s 2023 Sales Compensation Trends Survey. For most of 2022, wage inflation made the headlines. However, emerging recessionary forces at the end of 2022 are now keeping sellers’ pay subdued for 2023. The survey results indicate sales departments are allocating a traditional and modest 3% increase for on-target-earning budgets in 2023.
SingleStore Adds Seasoned Industry Leader Madhukar Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer and Names Sanjay Aurora as Senior Vice President of Sales
Expanded leadership team will further SingleStore’s growth trajectory. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced that Madhukar Kumar will join the company as its chief marketing officer and Sanjay Aurora has been promoted to senior vice president, head of sales and will oversee the U.S., EMEA and APAC sales teams.
Chargebee Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022
Leading recurring revenue management platform recognized for innovative customer retention capabilities and ease-of-use Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The...
Tips to Avoid Losing ECommerce Customers with the Right Approach to Delivery Exceptions
AxleHire has identified tips ecommerce brands can take to avoid losing customers with the right approach to delivery exceptions. AxleHire, providing e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same- and next-day deliveries, has identified tips ecommerce brands can take to avoid losing customers with the right approach to delivery exceptions. Package returns...
OPEX Partners with Transitic to Offer Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions to Customers Across France
OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for more than 45 years, has announced through its subsidiary, OPEX GmBH, a strategic partnership in France with Transitic to introduce leading-edge warehouse automation technology to customers. Transitic is an innovative designer and integrator of connected intralogistics solutions. The companies are both family-owned, which provides a common link with cultures and values rooted in integrity, high standards, and innovation.
Cart.com Elevates Gary Specter to President and Expands Fulfillment Leadership Team
Cart.com, which enables brands to easily sell and fulfill across every channel, announces the appointment of Gary Specter as President. Specter joined Cart.com in April 2022 as President, Go-To-Market and will now oversee sales, marketing, marketplace services, and fulfillment operations. Specter will continue to report to Cart.com CEO and Co-Founder Omair Tariq.
Customer Success Leader Totango Names Alistair Rennie as CEO
-Former IBM Analytics GM brings long track record of growing enterprise technology businesses. -Company also appoints SaaS industry expert Vinod Hariharan as Chief Financial Officer. Totango, Inc., the industry’s only composable customer success platform that helps companies drive immediate value, announced the appointment of Alistair Rennie, former IBM Analytics GM,...
TD SYNNEX Releases Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report Highlighting Industry Trends and Opportunities
Tech businesses could leave $400 billion in untapped revenue in the AR/VR market. TD SYNNEX has released its inaugural Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report, highlighting critical industry trends and opportunities for 2023 and beyond. The first global report of its kind, the TD SYNNEX Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report follows regional industry benchmark studies in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, and Latin America and the Caribbean.
SAP Reappoints IBA Group as SAP Gold Partner
SAP approved the reappointment of IBA Group as SAP Gold Service Partner (SAP PE Service Gold Partner) within the SAP PartnerEdge Program. SAP approved the reappointment of IBA Group as SAP Gold Service Partner (SAP PE Service Gold Partner) within the SAP PartnerEdge Program. The SAP PE Service Gold Partner...
Agiloft Launches University to Support Rise of Contract Operations Role as Business-Critical Function
-Companies with most successful contract lifecycle management systems have dedicated contract ops professionals to further widen the competitive advantage of enterprise CLM. -Agiloft University focused on creating new generation of contract ops professionals and certified Agiloft Administrators. Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the launch...
Tencent Cloud Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Traac to Provide Cloud Solutions and Services in Europe
Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent – today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Traac, an authorized reseller of Tencent Cloud for Europe, to provide industry-leading cloud solutions and services and expand the business in the region. Headquartered in Zug,...
