The Great Retail Race: New Research Reveals Expanding Disconnect Between Customer and Retailer Perceptions
With “rewarding loyalty” the top priority for consumers but not for retailers in 2023, new research from Emarsys solidifies the value of omnichannel in connecting with customers. Retailers and consumers are not aligned when it comes to preferences across the board – on everything from areas of improvement...
ChicMe Chooses Forter to Optimize Customer Experience and Support New Market Expansion
In just four months, ChicMe reduced fraud-related payment refusals by more than 50% in key markets. Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced that ChicMe, a leading online women’s fashion brand, selected Forter to support its global expansion by improving payment processing, reducing fraud and increasing order fulfillment efficiency. As a result of the partnership, the retailer has already reduced fraud-related payment refusals, increased payment transaction rates and significantly improved the manual review process for uncertain orders.
Roots Deploys NewStore Omnichannel Platform Online and Across More than 100 Retail Stores in North America
The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand selected NewStore as part of a larger effort to digitally transform its omnichannel operations. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Roots (TSX: ROOT) has launched the NewStore Omnichannel Platform across its digital properties and network of more than 100 retail stores throughout Canada and the U.S. The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand is now using the NewStore order management and store fulfillment solutions to reduce shipping times, improve inventory accuracy, and maximize inventory sell-through across the enterprise.
Digital Wave Technology Exhibits Maestro AI at NRF 2023
At NRF 2023 in New York City, Digital Wave Technology will reveal Maestro AI, artificial intelligence (AI) that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success. While Maestro is available standalone, Digital Wave’s existing PIM / PXM Suite, which has delivered significant ROI to major brands and retailers, is further enhanced by these AI-powered capabilities.
Bamboo Rose Powers Over $1.2T in Global Retail Revenue in 2022 as the Platform Supports Clients Managing Industry Complexity
The industry software leader works with the world’s largest retail and brand organizations to drive agility and visibility across their product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations. Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has surpassed $1T in annual...
Bringg Survey Reveals – Retailer’s Road to Profitability Relies on Cost Effective Delivery
Findings highlight the need for visibility, flexibility and efficiency around last mile delivery to remain competitive and satisfy consumer demands. Bringg, the delivery management platform market leader, released its 2023 Bringg Barometer: State of Last Mile Delivery report. The survey highlights new findings from 500 managers within the retail and ecommerce landscape. The report provides critical insights for simplifying the complexity around last mile delivery operations, while focusing on reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience.
Nshift: People Begin Returning Unwanted Christmas Presents Within Days
Some eager gift-getters even start sending back presents on Christmas Day. Festive gift-getters are wasting little time in returning their unwanted Christmas presents, according to new data from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software. According to the analysis, 28 December – dubbed “Returns Wednesday” – was the...
Google Cloud Unveils New AI Tools for Retailers
State-of-the-art shelf checking AI solution utilizes Google’s recognition of billions of products. Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solutions launches new AI features to power ecommerce sites with modern browsing capabilities, personalized shopping experiences, and better product recommendations. Ahead of NRF 2023, the retail industry’s largest event, Google Cloud introduced...
Post-Pandemic Hangover Causing $555 Billion Headwinds for Brick and Mortar Retail as Shoppers Habitually Abandon Long Lines
Labor shortages are negatively impacting shoppers’ in-store experience and revenues; most retailers are looking to tech as the cure. New research commissioned by Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, reveals that the real cost of waiting in line at the store goes far beyond time wasted, with 92 percent of retailers admitting that wait times at busy periods have had a negative impact on their companies’ revenues. Based on these findings, designed to reveal the state of retail post-pandemic, Zippin calculates that retailers are facing a $555 billion headwind as a result of shoppers leaving checkout lines.
ZineOne launches in AWS Marketplace, Achieves AWS Retail Competency
ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, announced ZineOne is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Conduent Launches Digital Solution to Help Pharmas with Faster and More Effective Product Commercialization
IntelliHealth module for healthcare provider engagement brings technology-driven virtual sales models for emerging and established pharma organizations. Analytics, AI, machine learning and experienced professionals enable hyper-personalized omnichannel engagement with healthcare professionals. Conduent Incorporated, a global technology-led business process solutions company, announced the launch of the IntelliHealth module for healthcare provider...
Pivotree Unveils New Products to Empower Frictionless Commerce at NRF 2023
Experts in digital commerce, supply chain and data management share their expertise and latest technologies for retailers in 2023. Pivotree Inc., a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, announced it will be unveiling its latest product lineup at NRF 2023, January 15-17, 2023, Booth # 6811. Dubbed Retail’s Big Show, NRF is one of retail’s most important industry events, organized by the National Retail Federation in the US.
IDC Forecasts Steady Growth for Enterprise Applications through 2026 in Support of Digital Business Objectives
According to a new International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast, worldwide revenue for enterprise applications will grow from $279.6 billion in 2022 to $385.2 billion in 2026 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Nearly all this growth will come from investments in public cloud software, which is expected to represent nearly two thirds of all enterprise applications revenue in 2026.
Crisp Partners With Databricks to Provide a Live Feed of Retailer Point-Of-Sale and Distributor Data to Improve Supply Chain Visibility
CPG brands can now access the latest data to avoid out-of-stocks and prevent waste. Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.
Digiphy Connects Brands Directly to Customers One Scan at a Time
Contextual marketing startup enhances transparency while transforming packaging and physical marketing materials into a dynamic digital salesperson. Digiphy is disrupting the status quo by empowering brands to connect directly with customers from every product and physical touchpoint. Through scannable QR codes that link to customizable mobile-first landing pages, product packaging and marketing assets instantly become a dynamic, always-on advertising channel. Customers can now discover promotions, useful contextual content, engaging media and product traceability at pivotal purchasing moments. For companies, Digiphy creates an interactive packaging experience that captures valuable customer data and insights to accelerate sales, build trust and drive loyalty.
Tips to Avoid Losing ECommerce Customers with the Right Approach to Delivery Exceptions
AxleHire has identified tips ecommerce brands can take to avoid losing customers with the right approach to delivery exceptions. AxleHire, providing e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same- and next-day deliveries, has identified tips ecommerce brands can take to avoid losing customers with the right approach to delivery exceptions. Package returns...
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
New Oracle Payment Cloud Service Gives Retailers Greater Transparency and Pricing Flexibility
Retail brands can now accept all major payment options to give shoppers a choice in how they pay without the unexpected costs or long-term contracts. The welcome return to in-store shopping has also brought retailers a host of unexpected payment processing fees and complexity. To help combat this challenge, Oracle extended its comprehensive retail cloud platform to include the Oracle Retail Payments Cloud Service. With the solution, US retailers can now accept the latest in contactless payment options, including debit/credit cards and Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay, without the hidden fees and unpredictable costs that erode the bottom line. This is all with transparent, fixed-fee rate pricing with no long-term contract lock-in or monthly minimum requirements.
Mendix, CLEVR and Magnus Black Will Demonstrate the Transformational Power of Modern Enterprise Software Development in the Retail Sector at NRF
Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that it will be demonstrating a new way to fast-track enterprise transformation using power of modern application development in retail with the help of application solution and services company CLEVR and retail solution provider Magnus Black.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon’s current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Nedap. the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon as their new provider for the deployment of Nedap iD Cloud, which will enhance its omni-guest experience across its 600+ stores globally by optimizing product availability.
