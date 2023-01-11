Retail brands can now accept all major payment options to give shoppers a choice in how they pay without the unexpected costs or long-term contracts. The welcome return to in-store shopping has also brought retailers a host of unexpected payment processing fees and complexity. To help combat this challenge, Oracle extended its comprehensive retail cloud platform to include the Oracle Retail Payments Cloud Service. With the solution, US retailers can now accept the latest in contactless payment options, including debit/credit cards and Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay, without the hidden fees and unpredictable costs that erode the bottom line. This is all with transparent, fixed-fee rate pricing with no long-term contract lock-in or monthly minimum requirements.

