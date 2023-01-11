Kantata Earns the Top Spot on G2’s Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation Software for Third Consecutive Time

Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Wave Technology Exhibits Maestro AI at NRF 2023
At NRF 2023 in New York City, Digital Wave Technology will reveal Maestro AI, artificial intelligence (AI) that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success. While Maestro is available standalone, Digital Wave’s existing PIM / PXM Suite, which has delivered significant ROI to major brands and retailers, is further enhanced by these AI-powered capabilities.
XY Retail Partners with BinHexS to Bring Speed and Flexibility to Retail Platform
XY Retail, the global commerce solution that helps retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful and profitable relationships with their customers, today announced its partnership with Italy-based IT services company BinHexS. The new partnership strengthens XY Retail’s ability to provide post-installation support services and better implement roll-out activities.
Tencent Cloud Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Traac to Provide Cloud Solutions and Services in Europe
Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent – today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Traac, an authorized reseller of Tencent Cloud for Europe, to provide industry-leading cloud solutions and services and expand the business in the region. Headquartered in Zug,...
Mendix, CLEVR and Magnus Black Will Demonstrate the Transformational Power of Modern Enterprise Software Development in the Retail Sector at NRF
Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that it will be demonstrating a new way to fast-track enterprise transformation using power of modern application development in retail with the help of application solution and services company CLEVR and retail solution provider Magnus Black.
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth by Seizing the Potential of Product Usage Data
After selling Anobit to Apple, Ariel Maislos partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to address the need to accelerate growth for SaaS companies, building a product-led revenue platform for sales, customer success, and product teams for revenue optimization. Fueled by Eight Roads and TechAviv, Coho AI helps companies utilize data to induce PLG practices for GTM and product teams.
Brain Corp Partners with Google Cloud to Introduce ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, an Analytics Solution for Retailers
Utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision platform, Brain Corp will now offer an end-to-end, in-store shelf analytics solution at scale for retailers. Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, announced, in partnership with Google Cloud, the launch of ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, a new and proprietary solution able to deliver next generation in-store inventory analytics to retailers. Brain Corp, which already powers the largest global fleet of autonomous robots in public spaces and the world’s largest fleet of robotic inventory scanners, will now offer retail customers a true end-to-end solution for analyzing the inventory data collected by its BrainOS® powered inventory scanning robots.
Astera Data Stack Emerged as a Winner in Big Innovation Awards 2023
Astera is pleased to announce that Astera Data Stack has won the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence. The unified, code-free data management platform was recognized as an innovative product because of its cost and time savings impact. The platform’s code-free interface saves developers time by eliminating the need to write complicated SQL scripts to create data processes.
Bain & Company Acquires Consultancy, Enterprise Blueprints, to Help Clients Deliver Business Outcomes Through Enterprise Technology
Enterprise Blueprints’ deep architecture expertise and proven track record will further enable clients to harness the power of technology in transformations. Bain & Company announced its acquisition of Enterprise Blueprints, a provider of enterprise and solution architecture consulting services. With 93% of companies undergoing technology transformations—but just 6% on...
o9 Solutions Grows Annual Recurring Revenue by 84% in 2022
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today reported that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) added in 2022 grew over 84% year-over-year. During Q4’22, o9 set a new record for ARR added in a single quarter as the company saw broad growth driven by new clients and expansions at existing clients. A significant portion of the growth during 2022 was driven by expanded usage of o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform at dozens of existing clients that are realizing the accelerated benefits of a unified connected enterprise planning platform. These expansions more than doubled year-over-year in 2022.
OPEX Partners with Transitic to Offer Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions to Customers Across France
OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for more than 45 years, has announced through its subsidiary, OPEX GmBH, a strategic partnership in France with Transitic to introduce leading-edge warehouse automation technology to customers. Transitic is an innovative designer and integrator of connected intralogistics solutions. The companies are both family-owned, which provides a common link with cultures and values rooted in integrity, high standards, and innovation.
Vertical IQ Begins 2023 with Product Enhancements to Boost Customization, Sales Engagement
Industry Intelligence firm adds key partnerships as well as an array of capabilities to improve personalization, shareability of its content. Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ is poised for continued momentum and revenue growth in 2023, propelled by strong sales, customer retention and innovative product enhancements. Current and new strategic partnerships continue to create opportunities and expand usage of their Industry Intelligence platform.
DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base
Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally. DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world’s leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec’s global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic’s experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.
Sabio Group Expands into the Nordic Region and Strengthens Genesys Capability
Sabio has completed a ‘transfer of business’ from Sopra Steria Denmark A/S. The agreement extends Sabio’s reach into Denmark, positioning it for growth across the Nordics including Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland. Also strengthens Sabio’s capabilities and expertise regionally. Sabio Group has expanded into the European...
TD SYNNEX Releases Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report Highlighting Industry Trends and Opportunities
Tech businesses could leave $400 billion in untapped revenue in the AR/VR market. TD SYNNEX has released its inaugural Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report, highlighting critical industry trends and opportunities for 2023 and beyond. The first global report of its kind, the TD SYNNEX Global Technology Ecosystem Benchmark Report follows regional industry benchmark studies in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, and Latin America and the Caribbean.
ZineOne launches in AWS Marketplace, Achieves AWS Retail Competency
ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, announced ZineOne is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Celerant Technology Showcases #1 Rated Retail Software and eCommerce Platform, and Debuts Mobile Shopping App at NRF 2023
Retailers can learn how to manage stores, mobile and online sales plus digital marketing, with a single system in real-time at #NRF2023. Celerant Technology, the #1 provider of retail software, will exhibit its all-in-one enterprise retail system and debut new mobile shopping apps at NRF 2023™, Retail’s BIG Show. At this year’s show, retailers will learn how to manage and market their entire business, in-store and online, in real-time using a single system. Visit Celerant at NRF Booth #5831 from January 15-17 at the Jacob Javits Center, NYC.
Aryaka Delivers Mission-Critical Managed Network and Security Offering for Retailers at NRF 2023
Aryaka’s Unified SASE architecture based on a Zero-Trust WAN approach is vital to powering next-generation retail shopping experience. Join Aryaka, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, at NRF booth #1805, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City to learn more about its managed offering for retailers and how it is building the foundation to support the next generation of retail shopping experiences.
Customer Success Automation and Its Benefits
The success of your client is intertwined with that of your business. Two-thirds of all companies say they compete largely on the basis of customer experience, according to Gartner. Customers will interact with and promote your product more if they utilize it successfully. The faster your product expands, the more value you provide to your customers.
Equifax Launches Award-Winning I-9 Management Solution in the Mindbody Partner Store
Easier Access Helps Wellness-Focused Businesses Streamline Form I-9 Completion and Speed Up New Hire Onboarding. Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, announced a partnership with Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, to bring the award-winning I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions to the Mindbody Partner Store. This partnership provides wellness-focused businesses – such as fitness centers, salons and spas – with access to a more automated, mobile-friendly solution that helps streamline the Form I-9 completion process and simplify employee I-9 verifications, reverifications and audit logs.
AI Learning Leader, Ahura AI Extends Seed Raise to $5.6M to Support Product and Sales Momentum
Ahura AI, a leading AI learning experience platform startup announced the close of their seed+ investment round, bring total round to $5.6M. This announcement follows the recent news of Ahura AI being chosen as a semifinalist in the GSV Cup 2023, the world’s largest pitch competition for Pre-K to Gray EdTech startups. The company’s recent capital raise will support and fuel the company’s product development and sales activity.
