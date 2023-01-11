Kantata Earns the Top Spot on G2’s Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation Software for Third Consecutive Time

O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today reported that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) added in 2022 grew over 84% year-over-year. During Q4’22, o9 set a new record for ARR added in a single quarter as the company saw broad growth driven by new clients and expansions at existing clients. A significant portion of the growth during 2022 was driven by expanded usage of o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform at dozens of existing clients that are realizing the accelerated benefits of a unified connected enterprise planning platform. These expansions more than doubled year-over-year in 2022.

2 DAYS AGO