pelicanpostonline.com
AP Schools, RPCC join to offer Early College Option
Do you have an 8th-grade student who may be interested in getting a jump-start on college? Come to one of the Early College Option Information Nights!. The Ascension Parish School Board and River Parishes Community College have partnered to create Early College Option (ECO). This program is based on the early college high school model, which assumes that academic rigor, combined with the opportunity to save time and money, is a powerful motivator for students to work hard and meet serious intellectual challenges.
stmarynow.com
School Board begins new term; Black, Moore take leadership posts
CENTERVILLE — A term of change for the St. Mary Parish School Board began Thursday with a change in meeting times. The newest members of the board, who took their oaths of office from District Judge Curtis Sigur at Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, voted to push back the scheduled starting time for future meetings. In doing so, they fulfilled one of the pledges made during the campaign leading up to the Nov. 8 elections.
Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander to leave job at end of June
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander announced at the parish’s school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that he will not renew his contract after June 30, 2023. “It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very...
centralcitynews.us
New Mayor Begins Dialogue with Pastor Spell
At 10 a.m. on Wed-nesday, Nov. 30, 2022, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran had a city contractor install a surveillance camera on the right of way of Blackwater Road just a few feet from the property line of Life Tabernacle Club and overlooking the parsonage of Pastor Tony and Sister Shaye Spell.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville City Council names Charles Brown as chair, Raymond Aucoin co-chair
The Donaldsonville City Council unanimously selected Charles Brown to continue as chair, and Raymond Aucoin as co-chair in the first meeting of 2023, which was held Jan. 10. The meeting was a busy one as the council heard several reports, authorized payment for invoices, and went over numerous resolutions. AEDC...
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
NOLA.com
Metairie private school announces abrupt closure, gives two days' notice to parents
Ridgewood Preparatory School in Metairie will close its doors for good Wednesday afternoon, a shutdown some stunned parents said they didn't know about until receiving an email from the school late Monday. The email, sent from headmaster Milton J. Montgomery, cited "persistent low enrollment" for the abrupt closure. "It is...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
wbrz.com
Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back
BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week. Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a...
pelicanpostonline.com
Guilty Pleas for the Week of January 2-6
During the week of January 2 – January 6, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
Child arrested for slashing student at Langston Hughes Academy, NOPD says
A Langston Hughes Academy student is arrested after slashing another student with scissors in class. It is the latest act of violence plaguing the schools in our area.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday. Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
wbrz.com
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond area
HAMMOND - Several roads were recently repaved in Tangipahoa Parish with federal grant dollars, but many were surprised to learned what that included. Penny Caracciola is upset that someone removed her mailbox and replaced it with a different one. "That doesn't make any sense," she said. "Why would they just...
DOJ lawsuit claims nursing home owner lined his pockets with hurricane evacuation money
NEW ORLEANS — The US Dept. of Justice filed a lawsuit against former nursing home owner Bob Dean, claiming he stole millions of dollars from his nursing homes -- some of which was meant to set up the infamous warehouse where residents were evacuated during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
