Ascension Parish, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

AP Schools, RPCC join to offer Early College Option

Do you have an 8th-grade student who may be interested in getting a jump-start on college? Come to one of the Early College Option Information Nights!. The Ascension Parish School Board and River Parishes Community College have partnered to create Early College Option (ECO). This program is based on the early college high school model, which assumes that academic rigor, combined with the opportunity to save time and money, is a powerful motivator for students to work hard and meet serious intellectual challenges.
GONZALES, LA
stmarynow.com

School Board begins new term; Black, Moore take leadership posts

CENTERVILLE — A term of change for the St. Mary Parish School Board began Thursday with a change in meeting times. The newest members of the board, who took their oaths of office from District Judge Curtis Sigur at Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, voted to push back the scheduled starting time for future meetings. In doing so, they fulfilled one of the pledges made during the campaign leading up to the Nov. 8 elections.
MORGAN CITY, LA
centralcitynews.us

New Mayor Begins Dialogue with Pastor Spell

At 10 a.m. on Wed-nesday, Nov. 30, 2022, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran had a city contractor install a surveillance camera on the right of way of Blackwater Road just a few feet from the property line of Life Tabernacle Club and overlooking the parsonage of Pastor Tony and Sister Shaye Spell.
CENTRAL, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back

BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week. Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Guilty Pleas for the Week of January 2-6

During the week of January 2 – January 6, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development

Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
GONZALES, LA

