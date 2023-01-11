Do you have an 8th-grade student who may be interested in getting a jump-start on college? Come to one of the Early College Option Information Nights!. The Ascension Parish School Board and River Parishes Community College have partnered to create Early College Option (ECO). This program is based on the early college high school model, which assumes that academic rigor, combined with the opportunity to save time and money, is a powerful motivator for students to work hard and meet serious intellectual challenges.

