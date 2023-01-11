Read full article on original website
Related
No, the government isn’t going to take your gas stove
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tensions reached a boiling point this week after the head of a federal product-regulating agency made comments that an all-out federal ban of gas stoves in the United States was on the table. Richard Trumka Jr., commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told...
National traffic fatalities continue to drop following spike during onset of pandemic, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of traffic fatalities on U.S. roadways continued to fall for the second consecutive quarter, following a significant spike during the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Earlier this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its Early Estimate of Motor Vehicle...
‘Abject failure,’ Councilman Borelli takes latest shot at UK congestion pricing as NYC program looms
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rollout of New York City’s congestion pricing plan has long been delayed, and on Thursday, City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) said it was with good reason as he took his latest swipe at a similar international program. Borelli, who leads his party in...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0