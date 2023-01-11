ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National traffic fatalities continue to drop following spike during onset of pandemic, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of traffic fatalities on U.S. roadways continued to fall for the second consecutive quarter, following a significant spike during the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Earlier this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its Early Estimate of Motor Vehicle...
