Read full article on original website
Related
Quartz
A fall in India's consumer prices in December is hiding essential risks
Indians are drawing comfort from easing consumer prices in the past couple of months, but the latest inflation numbers also carry a caveat. In December, India’s consumer price index fell to a one-year low of 5.72%, well within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort range of 2-6%, government data showed yesterday (Jan. 12). It was 5.88% in November, and 6.77% in October 2022. The fall was led by lower food prices, particularly a reduction in vegetable prices due to a favorable environment for winter crops.
Quartz
China wants to corner another segment of the global auto industry: car shipping
Before a car hits the road, it’s likely to have sailed the high seas aboard a massive, specialized ship: a roll-on/roll-off car carrier. These large vessels, resembling giant floating garages, can carry thousands of cars at a time. Over decades, Japan, long an automotive powerhouse, has built a globally dominant fleet of car carriers. According to data from Clarksons Research, nearly 40% of the world’s car carrier fleet is Japanese, as measured both by the number of vessels and the capacity of the ships.
Quartz
How the new sanctions on Russia will affect what you pay at the pump
As a further response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies plan to impose a cap on the price of Russian refined oil products in February, following the December imposition of a cap on the price of Russian crude. But this kind of sanction probably won’t have much of an impact—either on gasoline prices or Russia’s oil revenues.
Quartz
Internet shutdowns cost Ethiopia $146 million in 2022
The war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has not only caused the loss of lives and mass displacement but also loss of millions of dollars in revenue by businesses due to another full year of total internet shutdown. Despite electricity being restored in Tigray’s capital Mekelle after a truce was...
Quartz
🌎 New sanctions on Russian oil
The US plans to impose a cap on the price of Russian refined oil products. This kind of sanction probably won’t have much of an impact—either on gasoline prices or Russia’s oil revenues. Stripe cut its internal valuation again. The Irish-American payments company that was estimated to...
Quartz
🌎 US inflation's sixth consecutive fall
US inflation cooled. The consumer price index dropped 0.1% in December compared to the month prior, suggesting that the Federal Reserve is likely to reduce the size of February’s rate hike. Adidas lost a trademark infringement case. An eight-person jury in New York rejected the German company’s claim that...
Quartz
🌏 Uganda beat Ebola
The WHO declared Uganda’s Ebola epidemic over. The latest outbreak, which lasted nearly four months and killed 55 people, was brought under control despite no vaccine. Royal Mail’s overseas services were disrupted by a cyberattack. The British postal service told customers to hold on sending mail abroad as it works to return to regular service.
Quartz
Uganda has turned to Turkey to build its railway after China talks fell through
Uganda has canceled all contractual work it signed with China Harbour Engineering Company to build a 273-kilometer standard gauge railway (SGR) from its border with Kenya to its capital in Kampala, after the project failed to kick off eight years later. The east African nation is now courting Yapi Merkezi,...
Comments / 0