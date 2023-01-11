NBA awards predictions at halfway point: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year & more

Read full article on original website
How does Kevin Durant's injury impact Ben Simmons? Nets need more offense with MVP candidate sidelined
Back in late December, when the Nets were running off what ended up being a 12-game winning streak, ESPN's Nick Friedell made an appearance on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast." During that conversation, Friedell, who knows Brooklyn as well as any NBA reporter, discussed how Ben Simmons has been able to fly under the radar.
Who is Mac McClung? G League player to make history in Slam Dunk Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
History will be made at this year's dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Mac McClung has accepted an invitation to join Shaedon Sharpe and Kenyon Martin Jr. in the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest. A member of the Delaware Blue Coats, McClung will be the first G League player to ever participate in the event.
Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?
Damian Lillard was starting to feel left out among the barrage of ridiculous performances in the NBA. And then he went for 50 against the Cavaliers, officially announcing his arrival to the league-wide scoring spree. It was the 13th 50-point game of his career, a remarkable number that ranks eighth...
How to watch Celtics vs. Nets: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Thursday night NBA game
The Celtics and Nets are set to clash on Thursday night in a matchup between the two best teams in the Eastern Conference. While the matchup certainly loses some steam with Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) out for a month, the Nets are still the hottest team in the NBA, winning 18 of their last 20 games.
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Spurs at Alamodome
Stephen Curry's return game didn't go as well as he would have hoped. After sitting out nearly a full month with a shoulder injury, the two-time MVP returned for Tuesday night's game against the Suns, but the Warriors lost to a Phoenix team that was missing Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson.
Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002
The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Nuggets
After snapping a six-game losing streak on Tuesday, the Clippers look to stay in the win column as they welcome the Nuggets to Los Angeles on Friday. As you might expect, star forward Kawhi Leonard had a huge hand in LA getting back on track earlier in the week. In a win over Dallas, Leonard scored a season-high 33 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, rounding out his stat line with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
How long is Tyrese Haliburton out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pacers guard
Tyrese Haliburton's All-Star-caliber season has been put on hold for a moment. Amidst the best season of his young career, the Pacers guard suffered an injury in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He hobbled off the floor in the third quarter and did not return to the contest.
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12
There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
NBA Friday Night DFS Picks 1/13: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for tonight's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
With half the NBA season somehow in the books, fantasy managers (just like real-life GMs) have a good idea at this point whether their team has a shot at contending for a championship. And daily fantasy enthusiasts have an extensive sample size to work with when constructing lineups. With that sample size in mind — as well as stats, data, and trends — we will bring you our top DFS studs and sleepers with our Friday night DraftKings lineup.
How to watch LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic: Lakers vs. Mavericks start time, TV channel, live stream
It will always be a show whenever LeBron James and Luka Doncic face off. James might be in his 20th season, but he's still playing at an All-NBA level. He's up to 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game on the season. He's scored 30 or more points in three of his last five outings, including back-to-back 40-point games.
How long is Paul George out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Clippers star
The new year is off to a rough start for the LA Clippers. In the team's first action in the year 2023, Paul George suffered a right hamstring injury late in the third quarter. While hampered, George continued to play through the injury but it wasn't enough as LA suffered a 10-point loss to Miami. Kawhi Leonard was already inactive due to a non-COVID illness.
Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics offer timeline for return from adductor strain for All-Star
The Celtics were dealt a midseason blow on Thursday with news that Jaylen Brown would miss the highly anticipated clash with the Nets. As first reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, news of Brown's came just hours ahead of the game between Eastern Conference leaders as the Celtics entered one game up in the loss column.
Ja Morant gifts signed jersey and sneakers to young Grizzlies fan who previously had autographed ball stolen
Ja Morant. Man of the people. The Memphis Grizzlies guard has quickly become a fan favorite and it's easy to see why. On Wednesday, the rising star followed through on a special gesture for a young Grizzlies fan. Ellie Hughes, 11, who has been attending Grizzlies home games with her...
