NBA awards predictions at halfway point: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year & more

After snapping a six-game losing streak on Tuesday, the Clippers look to stay in the win column as they welcome the Nuggets to Los Angeles on Friday. As you might expect, star forward Kawhi Leonard had a huge hand in LA getting back on track earlier in the week. In a win over Dallas, Leonard scored a season-high 33 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, rounding out his stat line with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO