Scott Mayfield grew up in St. Louis and he can claim Denver as a second home after playing there in college. But Long Island, the place he’s played his entire NHL career and lives full-time, might end up being the place he puts down roots. Assuming, that is, he gets through free agency this summer with the intended outcome. “I love it here. My wife loves it here. We’ve kind of set up, we have a house now,” Mayfield told The Post ahead of Saturday’s match against the Canadiens. “We have friends outside of hockey. We love the community. We love what...

ELMONT, NY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO