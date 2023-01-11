Chapter DQ, P.E.O. makes donations to My Father’s House, Lakemary Center

Read full article on original website
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
De Soto family pleas for help with father stuck in ICU in Mexico
They're more than 1,000 miles away from their father, who suffered a brain aneurysm while in Mexico. But getting him home will cost thousands of dollars.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
bluevalleypost.com
Pet food company will move HQ to Overland Park’s Aspiria
Hill’s Pet Nutrition said it wants to grow into the Kansas City metro area. The company stated it chose Aspiria for its new headquarters after “an extensive search in the Midwest region,” according to a press release. While the Hill’s headquarters are moving, the company will keep...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
WIBW
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
republic-online.com
Leawood, KS Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a...
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
Johnson County Community College selects former Trustee to fill board vacancy
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will welcome a familiar face to its Board of Trustees. In Nov. Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation after being elected to the board in 2021. During a special meeting Monday the Trustees voted to select former board member Melody Rayl to fill Koesten’s vacant seat. Rayl […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Skyrocketing egg prices leave Lawrence restaurant and bakery owners in a bind
When Javier Angeles opened his bakery, Angeles Panadería, in November, he didn’t anticipate raising his prices a few months later, yet he and his wife are agonizing about the prospect. The reason: Eggs. “We use eggs for everything,” Angeles said. “When I made my menu I did not...
kggfradio.com
City of Independence Elects New Mayor
The City of Independence commissioners meet for the first time in 2023 and assigned roles including a new mayor. Louis Ysusi was nominated and elected Mayor and Dean Hayse, who had been serving as Mayor, was chosen as the Vice Mayor. Ysusi has served two previous terms as Mayor, from January 2019 to January 2020 as well as January 2021 to January 2022.
KCTV 5
Death investigation led to section of I-435 being shut down temporarily
Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M. “Hey, you guys!” A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic movie home. Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school...
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
Olathe School District shares update on new alert system
The Olathe Public Schools board will get an update on its CrisisAlert system that was implemented after a shooting at Olathe East High School.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Margaritas, Ivan Tacos a special for this North Topeka eatery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Margaritas and a family dish, Ivan Tacos, are a special for a new eatery in North Topeka. A new business has popped up on N. Topeka Ave. - a restaurant that may be new to many. “This is Margaritas Jalisco North,” said Imelda Panuco, Co-Owner of...
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KCTV 5
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
KVOE
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
