ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Getting the House in order

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has rolled out a leadership team heavy on experience but with enough new faces to make it interesting. State Rep. Robyn Gabel is now majority leader, and Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth becomes speaker pro tempore and chief budgeteer. Their combined posts were held by retired leader and budgeteer Greg Harris.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

How Illinois played ‘tough politics’ on guns

SPRINGFIELD — Passage of the historic assault-weapons ban earlier this week was more than legislative prowess. It was a full-out political campaign involving some of the biggest players in Chicago business, politics and political consulting. Though efforts to ban assault weapons had been tried for years, the catalyst this...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy