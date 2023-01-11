Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul backs eventual ban on gas furnaces and stoves in new buildings
Environmental groups largely hailed the proposals, with some calling for even more aggressive action.
Brian Kemp and the Electric Car: A Love Story
"You’re gonna have a lot of Republicans driving that truck," proclaims Georgia’s governor. But it’s not to prevent climate change.
Ricketts tapped to fill Nebraska's open Senate seat
The state's former GOP governor would need to run in a special election next fall to complete the remainder of retired Sen. Ben Sasse's (R-Neb.) term.
POLITICO
Getting the House in order
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has rolled out a leadership team heavy on experience but with enough new faces to make it interesting. State Rep. Robyn Gabel is now majority leader, and Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth becomes speaker pro tempore and chief budgeteer. Their combined posts were held by retired leader and budgeteer Greg Harris.
POLITICO
How Illinois played ‘tough politics’ on guns
SPRINGFIELD — Passage of the historic assault-weapons ban earlier this week was more than legislative prowess. It was a full-out political campaign involving some of the biggest players in Chicago business, politics and political consulting. Though efforts to ban assault weapons had been tried for years, the catalyst this...
Comments / 0