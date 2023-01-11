Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Related
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Below freezing temperatures possible in parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 53 degrees. A bitter cold Saturday thanks to a blustery north wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph at times today. Feels like temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s area-wide. A Freeze Watch is in effect for counties north of Orlando tonight with lows falling at or below freezing. Bring in those plants!
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
wogx.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
Central Florida will get hit with below freezing temperatures on Sunday. Frost is likely, but how about snow? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has your forecast.
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 12, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see a chance for a squall line pass through early Friday morning. A cold front will usher in rain and much cooler temperatures.
wogx.com
TIMELINE: Strong cold front to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 66 degrees | Rain: 60% AM. Main weather concerns: Rain begins in North Central Florida after 1 a.m. Friday with a wet trend continuing from North to South through 8 a.m. Friday. The line of showers and isolated storms will be moving rather quickly across the area. Pockets of heavy rain, some lightning and period breezes will all be possible during this time.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
wmfe.org
Cold weather shelters open throughout Central Florida as temperatures drop
Cold weather shelters will open Friday and throughout the weekend as temperatures drop below 40 degrees in Central Florida. Shelters will open at the Coalition for the Homeless, Salvation Army, and Orlando Union Rescue Mission, starting on Friday night. Orlando Union Rescue Mission President Freddy Clayton said anyone who is...
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
wogx.com
Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama
Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
wogx.com
Adorable! Rare manatee twins found at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A January surprise at Florida's Blue Spring State Park!. Researchers have confirmed that a manatee momma is raising a rare set of twins. The Save the Manatee Club says that have been tracking the mother, Estelle, and her visits to the park since 2019. Manatee research...
bdmag.com
Landsea Homes Closes on 113 Homesites for a New Community in Orange County, Florida
New High Performance, Single-Family Homes Coming Soon to Apopka, Florida. Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 113 homesites for a new community in Apopka, Florida in Northwest Orange County. “We’re excited...
WESH
FDOT to implement changes at St. Cloud intersection due to safety concerns for pedestrians
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud has approved a deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to begin work on a project that will make the area safer for those traveling on foot. The project will change the way pedestrians cross U.S. 192 or 13th Street...
porthole.com
Brightline Shares An Inside Look Of Orlando station
Brightline, the high-speed intercity rail that provides quick access between Miami and West Palm Beach, has revealed a first look at its up-and-coming Orlando Station located at Orlando International Airport. Guests looking to travel to Disney for the day can book a reservation and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a matter of time!
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
wogx.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. According to a spokesperson with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there has never had a record of a stranded killer whale in Florida or the Southeast.
Why these California restaurants are headed here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Throughout 2022, Orlando saw a flurry of California restaurants open, expand or announce their entry into the local market. Read: When will the IRS begin...
Comments / 0