A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Illinois car dealers group appeals decision that allows automobile manufacturers to sell directly
The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association is appealing a court decision that allowed start-up electric automakers Rivian and Lucid to sell vehicles directly to consumers.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
