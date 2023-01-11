Read full article on original website
IGN
Dead Space Remake Launch Trailer Drops Alongside New Blog Post Detailing the Developer’s Twist on the Upcoming Title’s Story
One of the year's first big releases is right around the corner, as EA and Motive Studio prepare for the launch of the long-awaited remake of Dead Space. The space horror title makes its way to consoles and PC once again, with improved visuals and gameplay for players to relive the story of Isaac Clarke, aboard the USG Ishimura. The sci-fi horror title first made its debut in 2008, and the upcoming release sees the title being completely rebuild from the ground up which includes redesigned assets, character models and more.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
ComicBook
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Hogwarts Legacy confirms 60fps mode for consoles
Counting down to the release of Hogwarts Legacy isn’t the easiest task. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC owners are less than one month away from getting their hands on the title. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One folk will then have to wait until April, with Nintendo Switch owners trailing behind in July. It’s certainly not a conventional rollout.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Warhammer’ News: Confusion reigns as report emerges that Amazon hasn’t signed deal with Games Workshop and a new 40K CRPG is shaping up beautifully
Being able to see into the future is for the Emperor of Mankind alone, though even we lowly peons have reason to be excited for what’s coming to Warhammer in 2023. Over the year we can expect further details to emerge about the hugely anticipated Amazon television series, a strong line-up of video games, and, of course, a bunch of exciting new developments in the tabletop game that started it all.
CoinTelegraph
GameFi MMORPG, Oath Of Peak, launches on Polygon to 300,000 pre-registered players
With over $20 million invested in the gameplay alone, Yeeha Games aims to position Oath of Peak as one of Web3's leading games. January 12, 2022 — Yeeha Games, Bybit’s Games platform, announced today the launch of its first MMORPG on the Polygon blockchain, Oath of Peak, with a trailer showing off the diverse gameplay. The game’s closed beta received an impressive number of favorable reviews, and over 300,000 pre-registered players are anticipating today’s launch.
Playstation 5 update will include Discord support, Cloud streaming
The upcoming PlayStation 5 update will include full Discord integration, as well as cloud streaming, according to some sources. This integration has been in the works since 2021. Insider Gaming’s sources gave information regarding the 7.00 update coming to the PlayStation 5 in March of 2023. The sources stated that...
HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over
Finding a PS5 is no longer the challenge it used to be. The post HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Makes Highly Rated Games Less Than $4
Two highly rated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games are currently less than $4 via a new Nintendo eShop sale. One of the games is, more specifically, $3.99 while the other is only $2.99. They are two separate, incredible deals both independently available at the same time, but only for a limited time. In other words, both deals below may no longer be available by the time you're reading this depending on when you're reading this.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Edge could go for rounded corners in a big way – but that might not be popular
Microsoft’s Edge browser could be going big on rounded corners with a fresh potential change spotted in (limited) testing right now. Neowin (opens in new tab) reports that XenoPanther highlighted the possible change on Twitter, with a screenshot showing Edge Canary (the earliest testing version) featuring rounded corners for the actual area of the browser showing the web page.
Android Headlines
Best Gaming Subscription Services
These days there’s a ton of different ways to access the games you love thanks to the wide variety of options out there, but we feel that these are the best gaming subscription services that you can get for your money. Or lack thereof depending on which one you choose.
tryhardguides.com
Dungeon Munchies teases physical editions with new trailer
Dungeon Munchies, the hit indie action RPG from developer and publisher maJAJa, has released an official trailer featuring both gameplay and all of the contents fans can expect from the physical editions. Dungeon Munchies first entered early access years ago, and it’s finally getting physical editions today. The physical...
Here's why a bunch of games, including Starfield, just changed release dates on Steam
Starfield, Redfall, Ark 2, and a bunch of other games slated for launch in 2023 are now listed as simply “coming soon.”
Why Microsoft's Developer_Direct is the perfect modern show format Xbox needs
Microsoft is building up a new showcase format for its gaming properties, and this could be the transparency and immediacy Xbox needs for today's marketing environment.
techaiapp.com
Skull and Bones Delayed for the Sixth Time, Ubisoft Cancels Three Unannounced Games
Ubisoft has delayed Skull and Bones, its upcoming action-adventure pirate sim, yet again amid poor overall sales of recent titles and planned company-wide changes for the next fiscal year. This marks the sixth chronic pushback for the naval combat title, which was previously set to release on March 9. It is now due for launch in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2023 to March 2024. According to an investor call press release focused on strengthening its long-term growth, Ubisoft has also decided to cancel three unannounced projects. A good chunk of this shake-up has been attributed to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 underperforming in the final weeks of 2022 and into January, which was “markedly and surprisingly slower than expected.”
techaiapp.com
Revisiting Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord — Will You Destroy or Restore an Empire?
Medieval games usually come in many forms and genres. Some are more combat-oriented, like Mordhau, while others focus on strategy, like Medieval II: Total War. However, the most popular genre medieval games are featured in is RPG, allowing people to live out their fantasy of being a minor lord or soldier during the Middle Ages or its equivalent.
