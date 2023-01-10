Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 feels like a ‘beta version’ of OW1, dissatisfied player claims
One Overwatch 2 player has explained why they think the game feels like it could have been a beta version of the original Overwatch. In a lengthy post to the Overwatch subreddit, a Reddit user shared several aspects of Overwatch 2 that they believe feel like less polished or incomplete versions of Overwatch concepts. Some of the examples they provide include the five-vs-five match format, which they believe is “causing numerous issue with balance” and giving tanks too much free reign on the battlefield.
dotesports.com
Save Demacia in new leaked Riot Forge game starring Sylas
It looks like Riot Forge is working on a new game, according to leak today. “The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story” has been reportedly leaked by South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee, according to Twitter user osevno. In the game, players supposedly play as Sylas to save Demacia....
dotesports.com
Dota 2 players are crashing ranked matches with a game-breaking bug
Losing is never fun in Dota 2, but some players have begun exploiting a game-breaking bug to avoid losing their MMR. There is a simple in-game interaction that allows players to crash the servers for their Dota 2 match. The bug appeared on Gorgc’s stream, and it took off in terms of popularity as many players tried to attempt recreating it in their own games.
dotesports.com
Here are all of Riot Games’ upcoming new titles
For many years, Riot Games was known for one singular title on the market with the company’s golden child, League of Legends. It might have been only one game at the time, but since its creation in 2009, it has blossomed into one of the most popular video games in the world with millions of players and fans.
dotesports.com
Marksmen getting big mana buffs in League Patch 13.2 among other AD changes
After joining the Summoner’s Rift team at Riot Games, former shoutcaster-turned-game designer David “Phreak” Turley has revealed a handful of different changes headed to League of Legends‘ second update of the year, Patch 13.2. The 35-year-old unveiled sweeping mana buffs for 12 marksmen in the next...
dotesports.com
This is every spawn location in Call of Duty’s DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.
dotesports.com
Zekken and Sentinels already in VCT mid-season form with the ultimate disrespect on TSM
Heading into the VALORANT Champions Tour’s first year of franchising, few teams are as interesting as Sentinels. Following a disappointing end to last year’s VCT season in which the team slumped out of Berlin and failed to even qualify for Champions, Sentinels blew up their roster and signed an intriguing mix of players for 2023.
dotesports.com
League players have discovered a secret item interaction that kills users at end of game
Over the last few days, some League of Legends players have quickly discovered that Jak’Sho the Protean is not just one of the best items in the game, but is also holding a hidden—and deadly—interaction. One player on the League subreddit experienced a unique ending to one...
dotesports.com
How to watch the 2023 LCS Spring Split
The LCS is returning for yet another competitive season, featuring new and veteran professional League of Legends talent paired together in ways fans haven’t seen in some time. Unlike the LEC, which has undergone massive structural changes splitting its year into thirds, the LCS retains its Spring Split/Summer Split...
dotesports.com
2 months late: Liquid sweeps TI11 champions while Secret continues to underperform in 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The first week of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit is in the books. The status of the leaderboard after week one might be expected for some, as Team Liquid swept Tundra Esports while Secret bombed out without a single win. After starting the season strong, Tundra dropped a map...
dotesports.com
Both mid-season Apex events have beaten season launch’s player highs for first time ever
Apex Legends’ concurrent player base has been steadily growing since 2021 and it’s starting to break a few of its own records along the way. The battle royal title is a fast-paced, action-packed, joyride players flock to, even years after the hype has settled. Apex likes to reward its player base with a ton of different events that celebrate skin collecting, the holidays, and limited-time modes players can have a crack at. These events draw in players left, right, and center and it’s clearly a winning strategy.
dotesports.com
Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.
dotesports.com
Let ’em cook: Riot is finally developing a new, unique game mode for League of Legends
After clamoring for changes over the last few months, League of Legends‘ executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon spoke to the general player base in a transparent statement outlining some of the company’s plans for the upcoming year and beyond.
dotesports.com
Riot rushes out Rammus buffs after League Patch 13.1 changes tank his win rate
League of Legends Patch 13.1 has brought about heavy nerfs to Rammus, leaving the champion in a miserable state with a win rate of only 45.45 percent, according to stats site U.GG. Seeing the devs might have been too harsh on our OK boy, Riot Games is looking to give Rammus some much-needed buffs in Patch 13.2.
dotesports.com
Dot Esports’ LCK Spring Split 2023 power rankings
After one of the most hectic League of Legends offseasons in recent memory, the LCK is set to have an explosive start that will keep fans tied to their screens. With the return of some of the best individual Korean talents from abroad, the level of the LCK competition will be going up a notch compared to last year.
dotesports.com
VALORANT creators recreate Agent intros with hilarious cosplays and it’s actually perfect
While getting absolutely destroyed in a VALORANT server might make you rage beyond comprehension, there’s always something the community provides that’ll bring you right back down to your happy place. Cosplay has been a massive part of the gaming industry for years, and it’s provided gamers with an...
dotesports.com
Dot Esports’ League of Legends esports global power rankings: 2023 preseason
After an unusually long offseason, the 2023 professional League of Legends regular season is here. Most teams around the globe will enter the new year with a brand new look, complete with different rosters and lineups that will ultimately compete for a chance at hoisting the Summoner’s Cup in Korea later this year.
dotesports.com
GODSENT returns to CS:GO with roster full of former NiP players
GODSENT has signed in-game leader Erik “ztr” Gustafsson on loan from Ninjas in Pyjamas’ academy team, AWPers William “draken” Sundin and Joel Holmlund, and riflers Alfred “RuStY” Karlsson and Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzales Zamora today to form its new CS:GO lineup. The team will be coached by the former Fnatic IGL Maikil “Golden” Selim.
dotesports.com
Team Liquid shares what might have been a breathtaking Apex Legends cinematic
Team Liquid, one of the biggest names in Apex Legends since the battle royale game released, abruptly left the competitive scene in December 2022. Thanks to this decision, projects were given up and never released. The organization’s co-founder Steve Arhancet revealed one of them last night on Twitter, saying it was “too good not to showcase.”
dotesports.com
What’s a TFT Set 8 Monster Party! and how to watch
Riot Games has included Teamfight Tactics regional competitions for the EMEA Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! season, which includes a new tournament called Monster Party!. A total of eight EMEA players will show off the TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1 meta this weekend through a new regional competition called Monster Party! The tournament showcases a new point system that includes Hexcharged points, allowing players to earn up to 16 points in one game.
Comments / 0