CNET

Change This iPhone Setting to Make One-Handed Typing Easier

It's no secret that big iPhones are here to stay. Apple's iconic product has physically grown since its launch, from the compact 3.5-inch screen on the original iPhone to the supersized 6.7-inch one on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Using an iPhone with a sprawling display makes for a solid experience, especially when watching videos or reading the news. But large screens have their tradeoffs: For one thing, it's much harder to type on them without using both hands.
CNET

My Favorite Hidden iPhone Shortcut to Turn On the Flashlight (and More)

My iPhone's flashlight isn't just a tool I casually fire up if something accidentally rolls under the couch, it's a feature I use daily to light up the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night, scan my backyard when animals make weird sounds and... OK, yeah, find something I've lost under my couch. And since I use the iPhone flashlight so often, I've turned on a tool deep in the iOS settings menu that makes it faster to light up the torch -- no more fumbling with the lock screen for the flashlight icon or unlocking the phone first.
Page Six

‘Titanic’ fans baffled by Kate Winslet’s ‘hideous’ hair on 25th anniversary poster

“Titanic” diehards may never let go of this beauty blunder. James Cameron’s Oscar-winning epic is set to sail back into theaters on February 10, 2023, in honor of its 25th anniversary. And along with being remastered in 3D 4K HDR for the occasion, the movie has a brand-new poster — albeit one that’s getting a rather icy reception on social media. Much like the original, the updated image shows star-crossed lovers Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) locked in a tender embrace. But while Winslet was previously depicted with her glorious red curls swept over her shoulder, she’s now sporting...
Glamour

Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023

Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
CNET

Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop Lets You Customize Double VPN Combos

Surfshark, CNET's Editors' Choice for Best Value VPN, released on Wednesday its new Dynamic MultiHop feature that lets you create a double VPN connection from any two server locations of your choosing. Until now, Surfshark offered users a handful of preset double VPN connections. But Surfshark's Nexus network tech has...
The Verge

Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
Allure

Nicola Peltz's "Blizzard French" Manicure Is Making Me Less Cranky About the Cold

The shimmery sheen on each almond-shaped nail is our favorite part of this classic mani. Nicola Peltz celebrated another 365 days around the sun on January 9 surrounded by friends and family. The Last Airbender actor posted several photos from her 28th birthday festivities, which included what looked like a super relaxing spa day with the cutest unicorn-themed birthday cake, for her millions of Instagram fans to enjoy. Judging by Peltz's wide smiles in several photos, we can only assume that the Capricorn had a delightful birthday. Our eyes couldn't help by trail down to her glittery French manicured tips, painted by nail artist Tom Bachik.
CNET

The Must-See Tech of the Future We've Already Had a Glimpse of in 2023

The curtain has closed on CES 2023, but it didn't leave without giving us a peek at the bright, flying and folding future of tech. A stunning shape-shifting screen from Samsung and a flying car that may soon actually travel the streets (or skies) were among the standouts at this year's showcase. Since the world's biggest consumer electronics event was back on the convention center floor in Las Vegas for the first time since 2020, though, that's just the beginning of all the weird and futuristic gadgets we laid eyes on.
Elle

Best Twitter Reactions To Rihanna's Golden Globes Dress

Despite not walking the red carpet, Rihanna still managed to create an internet buzz with her Golden Globes outfit. The new mum skipped the fanfare outside and went straight into the awards show, but not before photographers managed to capture a few snaps of her with A$AP Rocky. For context,...
CNET

Hey, Apple, It's Finally Time for a Touchscreen MacBook

After years of vociferously denying it was a possibility, Apple's MacBook laptops may add touchscreens as soon as 2025, according to a report from Bloomberg. But what does that mean for both current MacBook and Windows laptop owners and for people who may be thinking about switching from one platform to the other?
CNET

Think Twice Before Buying a Samsung Galaxy S22 Right Now

If you're shopping for a new Samsung phone, you might want to hold off. Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to launch in Feburary, meaning the Galaxy S22 you're thinking about purchasing won't feel nearly so shiny and new in just a few weeks. Even if you just want to score a discount and don't necessarily care about having the latest phone, there are good reasons to wait.
CNET

Get New and Refurbished Earbuds and Headphones for as Low as $10 on Woot

Not having a pair of good, reliable earbuds can be quite frustrating. Imagine trying to get a good workout in but the gym speakers are playing songs that distract you. Or that you're sitting next to a crying baby on an airplane when all you want to do is sleep.

