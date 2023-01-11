Read full article on original website
CNET
Change This iPhone Setting to Make One-Handed Typing Easier
It's no secret that big iPhones are here to stay. Apple's iconic product has physically grown since its launch, from the compact 3.5-inch screen on the original iPhone to the supersized 6.7-inch one on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Using an iPhone with a sprawling display makes for a solid experience, especially when watching videos or reading the news. But large screens have their tradeoffs: For one thing, it's much harder to type on them without using both hands.
CNET
My Favorite Hidden iPhone Shortcut to Turn On the Flashlight (and More)
My iPhone's flashlight isn't just a tool I casually fire up if something accidentally rolls under the couch, it's a feature I use daily to light up the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night, scan my backyard when animals make weird sounds and... OK, yeah, find something I've lost under my couch. And since I use the iPhone flashlight so often, I've turned on a tool deep in the iOS settings menu that makes it faster to light up the torch -- no more fumbling with the lock screen for the flashlight icon or unlocking the phone first.
A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'
Zoe Gabriel, a 17-year-old TikToker in Singapore, posted a tearful video addressing negative comments and sharing her background.
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
‘Titanic’ fans baffled by Kate Winslet’s ‘hideous’ hair on 25th anniversary poster
“Titanic” diehards may never let go of this beauty blunder. James Cameron’s Oscar-winning epic is set to sail back into theaters on February 10, 2023, in honor of its 25th anniversary. And along with being remastered in 3D 4K HDR for the occasion, the movie has a brand-new poster — albeit one that’s getting a rather icy reception on social media. Much like the original, the updated image shows star-crossed lovers Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) locked in a tender embrace. But while Winslet was previously depicted with her glorious red curls swept over her shoulder, she’s now sporting...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Jaffrey Shares She Found 'Forever Love' in the Pods After Cole Barnett Split
Though things definitely went south between Zanab Jaffrey and her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, on Love Is Blind, the flight attendant and realtor recently shared that she did find "forever love" in the pods during season 3. "This one is long overdue. Just because I didn’t come out of LIB...
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
CNET
Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop Lets You Customize Double VPN Combos
Surfshark, CNET's Editors' Choice for Best Value VPN, released on Wednesday its new Dynamic MultiHop feature that lets you create a double VPN connection from any two server locations of your choosing. Until now, Surfshark offered users a handful of preset double VPN connections. But Surfshark's Nexus network tech has...
EW.com
Rihanna just dropped a trailer for her already iconic Super Bowl 2023 performance
Have you had your daily dose of Rihanna today? Doctors recommend at least one "oh na na" to get you through, but if you're still looking for love in a hopeless place, there's hope on the horizon. RiRi and Apple Music just dropped the trailer for her Super Bowl 2023...
The Verge
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
Allure
Nicola Peltz's "Blizzard French" Manicure Is Making Me Less Cranky About the Cold
The shimmery sheen on each almond-shaped nail is our favorite part of this classic mani. Nicola Peltz celebrated another 365 days around the sun on January 9 surrounded by friends and family. The Last Airbender actor posted several photos from her 28th birthday festivities, which included what looked like a super relaxing spa day with the cutest unicorn-themed birthday cake, for her millions of Instagram fans to enjoy. Judging by Peltz's wide smiles in several photos, we can only assume that the Capricorn had a delightful birthday. Our eyes couldn't help by trail down to her glittery French manicured tips, painted by nail artist Tom Bachik.
CNET
The Must-See Tech of the Future We've Already Had a Glimpse of in 2023
The curtain has closed on CES 2023, but it didn't leave without giving us a peek at the bright, flying and folding future of tech. A stunning shape-shifting screen from Samsung and a flying car that may soon actually travel the streets (or skies) were among the standouts at this year's showcase. Since the world's biggest consumer electronics event was back on the convention center floor in Las Vegas for the first time since 2020, though, that's just the beginning of all the weird and futuristic gadgets we laid eyes on.
Elle
Best Twitter Reactions To Rihanna's Golden Globes Dress
Despite not walking the red carpet, Rihanna still managed to create an internet buzz with her Golden Globes outfit. The new mum skipped the fanfare outside and went straight into the awards show, but not before photographers managed to capture a few snaps of her with A$AP Rocky. For context,...
CNET
Hey, Apple, It's Finally Time for a Touchscreen MacBook
After years of vociferously denying it was a possibility, Apple's MacBook laptops may add touchscreens as soon as 2025, according to a report from Bloomberg. But what does that mean for both current MacBook and Windows laptop owners and for people who may be thinking about switching from one platform to the other?
CNET
Think Twice Before Buying a Samsung Galaxy S22 Right Now
If you're shopping for a new Samsung phone, you might want to hold off. Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to launch in Feburary, meaning the Galaxy S22 you're thinking about purchasing won't feel nearly so shiny and new in just a few weeks. Even if you just want to score a discount and don't necessarily care about having the latest phone, there are good reasons to wait.
CNET
Get New and Refurbished Earbuds and Headphones for as Low as $10 on Woot
Not having a pair of good, reliable earbuds can be quite frustrating. Imagine trying to get a good workout in but the gym speakers are playing songs that distract you. Or that you're sitting next to a crying baby on an airplane when all you want to do is sleep.
