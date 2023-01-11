Read full article on original website
Golden Matrix to Acquire MeridianBet Group for $300M
Developer of gaming technology and content Golden Matrix entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MeridianBet Group for a total consideration of $300 million payable in a combination of cash and stock. ‘Highly Scalable B2C Vertical in New Markets’. The acquisition of Estonia-based MeridianBet Group and its related companies will...
Play’n GO Grows in the UK Thanks to Kindred Group Partnership
The partnership marks another cornerstone achievement in Play’n GO’s international expansion efforts. The developer gathered substantial momentum in 2022 and strengthening its position in another critical market marks a great start to the new year. Play’n GO and Kindred expand on a long history of successful cooperation, expressing their intention to retain their close ties in the future.
Fugaso and Gamingtec Boost Their Content and Reach
Fugaso is an established supplier of casino games, known for a number of titles across the board. Those titles include popular choices such as King of the Ring, Magnify Man, Sugar Drop. Diamond Blitz 100, Jewel Sea Pirate Riches, and so many others. Gamingtec Hails Addition of Fugaso Content. Gamingtec-powered...
ESA Gaming’s Thomas Smallwood: Reading into the African iGaming Market
Smallwood talks about the exciting African markets where the supplier recently made its debut after launching its content with 888Africa, and five operator partners of BtoBet, reaching players in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Zambia. Q: What countries in Africa do you currently see the most potential in with regulation around...
R. Franco Digital Launches on Home Market with 888casino
The company is expanding through a new content deal with 888casino, a renowned global brand that brings some of the most powerful iGaming products to the local market where R. Franco Group is headquartered. 888casino and R. Franco Digital Strengthen Spanish Footprint. The partnership will yield dividends to both participants,...
bet365 Named the Guardians’ Exclusive Mobile Betting Partner
Online sports betting and gaming operator bet365 announced it has signed a multi-year partnership with the Cleveland Guardians to mark the arrival of its online sportsbook in Ohio. Affirm Presence in the Cleveland Community. The agreement between UK-based bet365 and the MLB franchise, Cleveland Guardians, comes just days after Ohio...
Kindred Unhappy with Preliminary Q4 Results, Plans to Take Action
On Thursday, the company released an update for the fourth quarter of 2022, confirming it expects to see revenue of £305.0 million ($372.9 million). A year-over-year comparison reveals a solid growth of 24% when compared to the £224.9 million ($275 million) result reported for Q4, 2021. Comparison in constant currency represents 23% growth. Still, Kindred acknowledged that the Q4 2022 result was negatively impacted by multiple factors. In fact, the company said that the result fell behind the expectations for the period.
Robert Chvátal Steps In as Allwyn UK CEO
The multi-national lottery operator has been extremely busy in the past several months, balancing its latest high-profile acquisition with its upcoming UK responsibilities. Chvátal will focus the company’s efforts on the island nation, hopefully allowing Allwyn UK to complete its 2023 goals on time and without any significant setbacks.
Homestand Sports Partnered with SportsGrid in Canada
The Canadian market is slowly becoming a focal point for many content partnerships with an expanding market to appropriately welcome it all. The strategic content partnership will see Homestand’s content, such as the Homestand Sports Show, the Room 4-4-2 soccer show and The Parleh betting show, featured daily on SportsGrid Canada when it launches in February. The content will originate from Homestand’s Toronto studios, and the programs will be streamed exclusively on the streaming network during the weekdays.
Mansion Group to Surrender Operating License, Leave the UK
Online sports betting and casino gaming company Mansion Group has decided to leave the UK market and will surrender its license on January 13, 2023, after almost 20 years of operations. Shrinking Profitability. Mansion Group’s decision to shut down operations in the UK comes as a response to the ever-tightening...
Relax Gaming Onboards SmartSoft Content
Relax Gaming, a leading provider and aggregator of iGaming content, has penned an agreement with a new studio. The innovative developer SmartSoft Gaming joined the list of Relax Gaming partners, becoming the latest addition to the Powerd By Relax platform. SmartSoft Joins Relax as Its Latest Studio Partner. Under the...
CT Interactive Inks Belgian Deal with PepperMill
CT Interactive, a Bulgarian company focused on developing and supplying games for online casinos, has expanded its presence in Europe through a deal with PepperMill Casino. Under the deal, the latter company will receive the provider’s suite of Dice slot games. As a result, PepperMill will be able to engage its players in Belgium with new engaging titles.
Entain Snatches BetCity from Sports Entertainment Media for $482M
The deal between the two parties was originally announced for an initial consideration of €300 million ($324 million) and a maximum deferred contingent consideration of €550 million ($594 million) in June 2022. Now, Entertain has presented the completion of all procedures for a final acquisition cost of €450...
MGA Games Commence African Expansion with Premier Bet
The new partnership formed with Goat Interactive, and its gaming brand Premier Bet, will target the region and help local players experience MGA Games’ unique products, tailored to audiences of all backgrounds. MGA Games Begins Expansion Throughout Africa. The agreement, says the company, is just the beginning of a...
BETER Adds Badminton as Part of Setka Cup
The Setka Cup, which is known for its hosting of table tennis tournaments for the betting industry, will now move forward with badminton as its newest discipline. The new events will be hosted as round-robin badminton tournaments of 12 matches every day. Each tournament will have five participating players, and it will feature professional badminton players, bringing a total of 260 events a month.
Caesars Windsor Pioneers Sportsbook in Ontario
Last November, Caesars Windsor announced it would open several sports betting kiosks inside the Poker Room on the main Skybridge entrance floor. The kiosks were announced ahead of the upcoming grand opening of the much-anticipated Sportsbook Lounge of the casino in the Detroit–Windsor area. Now, Ontario has finally announced...
Lion Gaming Group Snaps Up 1Click Games
The acquisition will considerably enhance Lion Gaming Group’s expertise in the delivery of online products. The Group is focused on the development of a technology platform that brings around white-label solutions for casino and sportsbook operators. 1Click Games Joins the Lion Gaming Group’s Family. The turnkey solutions made...
Two Players from Algerian Banned by ITIA over Match-Fixing
ITIA revealed Wednesday it imposed regulatory sanctions against Mohamed Hassan and Houria Boukholda, two professional tennis players from Algeria. The integrity watchdog explained that the sanctions come after an investigation uncovered multiple match-fixing offenses by each of the players. Consequently, the Agency imposed a lifetime ban from the sport against Hassan. Besides the ban, the tennis player was fined $12,100 over the match-fixing breaches which were uncovered.
Wheelchair Tennis Player Venter Accepted ITIA Suspension
Mariska Venter, a 26-year-old wheelchair tennis player from South Africa, has voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension for violating the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)’s anti-doping program. Provisional Suspension. Venter, who is currently ranked 36 by the ITF, accepted a provisional suspension effective December 13, 2022, and will be ineligible...
