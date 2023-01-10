Read full article on original website
6 Extraordinary Things To Do In SF’s Japantown
San Francisco’s Japantown is a significant historical district and a rare sight in the US. There are only 3 remaining Japantowns in the US and SF is home to the oldest and largest of them. The 6-block neighborhood is a cultural hub for the Japanese-American community as well as a destination for delicious food, drinks, and nightlife. There is a lot to see and do in Japantown so here is a little guide to get you started. The two massive shopping malls are packed with an impressive collection of retail shops, restaurants, cafes, bookstores and so much more. Here are...
This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US
California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SF Residents Are Adopting And Naming Their Local Storm Drains
Before the current parade of storms started to roll in, most SF residents probably didn’t spend much time thinking about their local storm drain. SF’s Adopt-a-Drain Program seeks to change that by encouraging individuals to become caretakers of their local storm drain. As an added bonus, you also get to name the drain that you adopt which has led to creative names like “Frazier Drain,” “It’s Draining Men,” and “Thirsty Boi.” Adopt-a-Drain is run by the SF Public Utilities Commission and has already attracted thousands of volunteers to the program. SF’s 25,000 storm drains and catch basins are crucial tools that prevent flooding during heavy rains. The novelty of naming a storm drain along with recent flooding has led to growing interest in the program. The program was inspired by Boston’s Adopt-a-Hydrant Program, which utilized volunteers to keep fire hydrants cleared and visible after a snowstorm. San Francisco followed a similar model, utilizing open data to identify drain locations in the city and develop the Adopt-a-Drain web application.
This 4-Part Spooky Cocktail Experience Is Coming To The Winchester Mystery House In San Jose In March
This 4-part interactive cocktail journey is guided by the tavern keeper himself, a spooky character all his own. So get ready for a ghoulish experience and get your tickets here! As you step in, you will be transported to a ghostly mansion where your worst nightmares will come to life. The tavern keeper will share dark tales of his ancestor’s past and the ghost of San Jose. Run by the descendants of Ichabod Crane, this experience will leave you wanting more, considering all the delicious drinks you’ll be able to try! Enjoy themed cocktails, music, and more at this 21+ event, with ticket prices starting at $55 per person.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Make 2 Bay Area Stops This Month
The massively popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck arrives in the Bay Area this month! Hello Kitty fans flock to this adorable cafe truck selling mini cakes, cookies, and macarons, plus limited-edition Hello Kitty merch. It’ll make two local stops on its 2023 tour of the Western US: Although the truck sells adorable treats, the big draw is exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise. Snag limited-edition collectibles including a coin bank, glass mug, lunchbox, lavender T-shirt, canvas tote, rainbow thermos, enamel pins, plush toys, stainless steel water bottles, and more all featuring the cat of the hour. The cafe menu includes dainty sets of Hello Kitty-themed treats including macarons, cookies, madeleines, minicakes, and a giant chef cookie. Be advised that the truck only accepts payments via credit/debit card. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck began touring in 2014 and there are currently two trucks in circulation around the country. The success of the truck led to brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Cafes in Irvine and Las Vegas, but the truck is the original experience bringing super cute treats and goodies to Hello Kitty fans around the nation.
This SF Bakery Makes One Of The Top-5 Croissants In The US
San Francisco is home to some truly beautiful restaurants and excellent cafes and extraordinary bakeries, and now we’re also home to one of the best croissants in the US. Yelp recently published its list of Top 30 spots for croissants in the US & Canada, and awarded SF’s Arsicault Bakery the #5 spot. Pastry-loving San Franciscans are already familiar with the mouthwatering croissants and legendary lines at Arsicault’s original Arguello Street location. In a city known for world-class pastries, Arsicault manages to stand apart from the pack. They were named “bakery of the year” in 2016 by Bon Appétit, and have since opened a second location. Yelp explained its ranking methodology as an “all time list of the Top Croissants in the US and Canada.” They identified reviews that mentioned “croissant” and used factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “croissant.” California-based bakeries took all of the top 5 spots but are curiously absent from the rest of the ranking. Yelp admitted to “a limit of 5 spots in CA, presumably so California wouldn’t dominate their entire ranking.
SF Sketchfest Is Nearly Here And The Lineup Is Incredible
San Francisco’s popular annual comedy festival, SF Sketchfest, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month with over two weeks of performance across SF. Don’t let the name fool you, this festival is far from just sketch. It’s a celebration of comedy in all of its forms including improv, stand-up, movie screenings, podcasts, special tributes, retrospectives, panel discussions, and more. The festival runs from January 20 – February 5 and is hosted in venues across SF including Great American Music Hall, Castro Theater, Cobb’s Comedy Club, and many others. One of the festival’s numerous highlights includes Fred Armisen’s 3-night residency at Great American Music Hall called “Comedy for Bass Player But Everyone is Welcome.” Fans of improv will enjoy performances from Improv from Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings, The Improvised Shakespeare Company, and others
400+ National Parks Are Free To Visit On These 5 Days In 2023
Happy 2023, San Francisco! The National Parks Service has announced a new lineup of free entrance days to over 400 national parks around the country, and now’s the time to put them on your calendar. Save money on parking, entrance fees, and museums on these special dates which will be here before you know it. Free entrance days to National Parks in 2023: San Francisco is well-located to see some absolute gems in NorCal. Here are the nearest national parks participating in free entrance days. Location: Near Salinas Valley, 2.5 hours by car from SF
15 Unassuming SF Spots With Fascinating Backstories
Any SF history geek knows that you can’t walk out the door without passing some interesting spot with a crazy backstory. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can see for yourself on any given day. The best part? Nearly all of these spots are outdoors and free to visit, so you never really know when you’ll stumble across one. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction. This one-block alley off of Columbus Ave stands at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the wavy lines in the concrete — they mark what was once SF’s original shoreline before the Gold Rush. (Another shoreline marker from 1852 can be found at 160 King Street in the Financial District) The street itself was named for Anson Parsons Hotaling, who owned a whiskey warehouse around the corner that miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. Another building that survived is now Barbarossa Lounge, whose original red-brick back entrance still stands on Hotaling Place.
A Flash Flood Warning Is In Effect With More Storms On The Way
After a night of fierce winds, thunder, and an early morning hail storm, the National Weather Service issued an emergency flash flood warning for San Francisco, Daly City, and South San Francisco, urging residents to move to high ground and “avoid walking or driving through flood waters.” The message came as heavy wind, rain, and hail pelted the city. In addition to the current storm, the National Weather Service, warned that another moisture-laden atmospheric river will bring heavy rains, strong winds, and thunderstorms to the region starting Wednesday morning. The already saturated ground mixed with heavy winds and rain could lead to additional flooding and increased risk of falling limbs and trees across the city. Wednesday’s storm is also expected to dump several feet of snow along the Sierra Nevada mountains, including the Lake Tahoe region, which has already issued winter storm and avalanche warnings for the area.
10 Free SF Spaces That Opened (Or Re-Opened) In 2022
As Covid restrictions began to lift in 2022, we saw some big changes in San Francisco’s public spaces. Some places were remodeled, some had their big debut, and some became free to visit! Read on for a list of the most exciting changes to free public spaces this year, ranging from the brand-new Institute of Contemporary Art to the highly-anticipated 14-acre Presidio Tunnel Tops. Have you visited them all? Opened July 17th, 2022 For years now, San Franciscans have heard tell of Presidio Tunnel Tops, a massive new 14-acre public park designed by James Corner Field Operations (the same team behind NYC’s High Line). The new park connects the Presidio’s Main Post with Crissy Field through a series of bluff landscapes, pathways, and gathering places. As of July of this year, the park is officially open! Visitors can take advantage of excellent food truck pop-ups, park ranger campfire talks, lovely art installations, and so much more. Opened April 23rd, 2022
SF Has Been Called One Of The Best Cities In The World For 2023
San Francisco is no stranger to praise. We’ve been told that we have one of the world’s coolest streets, the world’s coolest neighborhoods, and two of the most beautiful streets in the world, among others. Now, we can proudly add another trophy to the shelf. An annual ranking of the top cities on earth, by consultant group Resonance, has awarded San Francisco #14 in their 100 best cities in the world. While London, England topped the list, San Francisco was praised for celebrating diversity, creating the “most daring bike and pedestrian infrastructure in America” with 454 miles of bikeways, and our aggressive pursuit of outdoor public spaces. The post was critical at times, about affordable housing and slow economic recovery, but was largely complimentary. In a break from their traditional approach, Resonance topped the list with an “honorary best city in the world” in addition to the traditional rankings. Kyiv, Ukraine was celebrated as an “urban beacon of courage and resilience.” The Ukrainian capital is under constant threat and is a city gripped by tragedy. The post celebrates Kyiv’s culture and way of life, while also highlighting both the historic and modern sides of the city.
30-Foot Tall Waves Expected At SF Beaches This Week
San Francisco is no stranger to powerful winter storms, but especially dangerous surf is expected this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Surf Warning for dangerously large breaking waves up to 30 feet tall. The surf warning is in effect this week from Thursday morning until early Friday morning. A surf advisory extends along the entire Central California Coast, with surf warnings along much of that area, including San Francisco and Point Reyes National Seashore. The NWS cautions that some of these monster waves can sweep people off jetties and docks and into dangerous seas. In the posted surf warning they strongly advise everyone to stay out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect, which adds to high surf conditions to create similar flooding conditions to what we experience during a King Tide event. In response to existing flood damage, the National Park Service has closed multiple park sites, including several popular beaches, historic sites, and coastal areas. The following SF and Marin County sites will be closed on Wednesday, Jan 4th and Thursday, January 5th:
10 Coolest SF Museum Exhibitions To Look For In 2023
Calling all San Francisco museum-goers! The city’s best museums are gearing up for another year of breathtaking exhibitions, and we can’t wait to see them for ourselves. Here are some of our favorites happening in 2023, some of which are already open and some of which are save-the-dates. Open now through Jan. 23, 2023 at the Asian Art Museum This exhibition has less than a month left in its run, but we couldn’t help including it! The one-of-a-kind showcase comes to us courtesy of animation director and visual artist Kongkee. Discover large-scale psychedelic projections, smaller animated screens, and ancient artifacts through Kongkee’s vibrant vision of a sci-fi future. It feels like you’re stepping into a dynamic, colorful comic book as you follow Kongkee’s reimagined android version of the great Chinese poet Qu Yuan. Opens Feb. 11, 2023 at the Legion of Honor
Uncover The Secrets Of Ancient Egypt At This Exciting Lecture By World-Renowned Archaeologist Zahi Hawass
One of the greatest Egyptologists and archaeologists, the famous Zahi Hawass, will share the best-buried secrets of ancient Egypt during a lecture presented by ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs’ exhibit, including some of the greatest mysteries in history such as the death of King Tutankhamun and the tunnels under the Great Sphinx. See you at the American Conservatory Theater on January 12 for an extensive lesson in archaeology. Journey into ancient Egypt with Zahi Hawass! Prepare yourself for an entertaining evening with Egyptologist Zahi Hawass as he reveals the mysteries that surround ancient Egypt. Learn about his most famous discoveries including the Lost Golden City and the mummy of Queen Hatshepsut or the current excavation in the Valley of the Kings…The archaeologist will share his anecdotes on so many intriguing subjects from his personal experiences.
Step Into A Psychedelic Comic Book At This Asian Art Museum Exhibition
One of the most memorable museum exhibitions in San Francisco these days is Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk at the Asian Art Museum. It remains open until January 23rd, so there’s still time to see it for yourself as we head into the new year — and it’s certainly worth putting on your radar. The one-of-a-kind exhibition comes to us courtesy of animation director and visual artist Kongkee. Discover large-scale psychedelic projections, smaller animated screens, and ancient artifacts through Kongkee’s vibrant vision of a sci-fi future. The exhibition considers the great Chinese poet Qu Yuan, who drowned himself in a river in...
Here’s What To Know For The NYE 2023 Fireworks Show In San Francisco
2023 arrives in a few short days, and San Francisco will welcome the new year with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the waterfront. After last year’s fireworks show was canceled, many locals and tourists are awaiting this year’s show with bated breath — but the city officially announced the show’s return recently. Here’s what to know ahead of this year’s rendition, plus some alternative plans in case we get rained out. San Francisco’s NYE fireworks show will start at the stroke of midnight on December 31st and usually lasts about 15-20 minutes. The fireworks are launched from...
Another Massive Storm May Cause Flooding And Power Outages Across SF On Wednesday
The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of another powerful atmospheric river that’s set to arrive in SF early on Wednesday morning, January 4th. This new storm is set to dump 2-3 inches of rain in downtown SF between Wednesday and Thursday. While this is admittedly lighter than the 5.46″ that fell on Dec. 31, the already saturated soil mixed with 40-60mph wind gusts, will “likely result in downed trees/limbs causing isolated to scattered power outages as well as potential property damage,” according to the NWS. This comes at a time when most SF residents are still drying out from the last storm and some businesses, such as SF restaurant Izakaya Rintaro and Wooden Nickle bar, are still closed due to flood damage. Some businesses, including the grocery store Haight Street Market, lost power during the Dec. 31 storm, so it’s best to plan ahead and gather supplies ahead of Wednesday’s big storm.
Things To Know About The Winter Solstice
The earth slowly tilts during its journey around the sun, which shifts the length of our days, among many other things. On December 21st, the sun aligns with the Tropic of Capricorn, giving the Southern Hemisphere much longer days and the Northern Hemisphere shorter ones. In SF, the sun takes its lowest and shortest path across the sky, leaving us with a frustratingly short day. This also means that you’ll cast your longest midday shadow of the year, in case you want to try it out on your lunch break. While our day is fairly short the Southern Hemisphere is experiencing its summer solstice at the exact same time. So feel free to congratulate your Australian friends on their day in the sun. Outside of Unitarian Universalists and a few Neo-Pagan traditions, there isn’t a strong winter solstice tradition in the Bay Area. That said, there are plenty of winter solstice traditions around the globe with ancient roots. Here are a few celebrations that you might be less familiar with.
