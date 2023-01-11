ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ABC7 Fort Myers

Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system

DALLAS (AP) — Airline executives bristled last year when government officials, led by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blamed the carriers for causing thousands of flight cancellations and mistreating their customers. The shoe is on the other foot now after a technology outage at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes...
FLORIDA STATE
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Congressman Michael McCaul discusses legislative priorities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Michael McCaul represents the Brazos Valley in a newly redrawn District 10. The Texas Congressional District includes Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, and Washington counties. Rep. McCaul is also the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. It considers legislation that impacts the diplomatic community, which includes...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

