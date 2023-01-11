Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Quiet ahead of a series of storms
Quieter weather will continue across New Mexico through Saturday. An active pattern begins Sunday that will bring rain and snow across the state. A much quieter weather day across the state today with calm winds and mild temperatures. High pressure will build over the state Friday, bringing warmer weather through Saturday. High temperature will climb well-above average once again by Saturday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Strong winds, snow arrive Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds and snow will move in Wednesday with a storm system scraping across New Mexico. The snow will wrap up Wednesday morning, but the winds will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon. Windy weather developed Tuesday across parts of New Mexico as a storm system...
rrobserver.com
Sunny today, weekend has high chances for snow
After yesterday’s wind, today is more calm with practically no wind and higher than average temperatures. Though, New Mexico tends to be bipolar some weeks and there is a high chance for snow over the weekend. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Thursday and Friday will be beautiful in the...
KRQE News 13
Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm
Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
Forecast intensifies, calling for 24 inches in 48 hours on some Colorado peaks
The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit...
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
Houston Chronicle
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
abc7amarillo.com
Drought pushing geese migrations into urban areas
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Panhandle serves as a winter home for thousands of Canadian Geese through the fall and winter months. Last week, Texas Parks and Wildlife participated in an annual Midwinter Waterfowl Survey of the central flyway, which includes the panhandle. “It’s an important survey for...
NMDOT honors two employees that rushed to help injured worker
The state's Department of Transportation is honoring two of its employees.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and …. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused...
cw39.com
Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
$45 million headed to local New Mexico parks and communities
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, 41 different projects aimed at improving locals’ quality of life, are getting millions in funding. The projects range from improvements to the Wagon Mound Rodeo Ground to picnic shelters at the Los Lunas Sports Complex. “Investing in quality recreational facilities is important to supporting the health, happiness and […]
abc7amarillo.com
Second caregiver of missing 4-year-old arrested in Arizona
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second caregiver for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has been allegedly arrested in Arizona, according to NewsChannel 8's ABC affiliate KSWO. Online marriage records show Ivon Adams is married to Alysia Adams, who was arrested and charged with child neglect on Thursday by Oklahoma deputies.
Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico pet shelters in need of donations
Debbie Stubblefield has her hands full of fur. A volunteer of the East Mountain Companion Animal Project (EMCAP), she’s a self-reporting “foster fail,” having a house full of dogs she’s adopted over the years. Last week, her pack grew from eight dogs to 12 following a...
KRQE News 13
How does New Mexico rank among best and worst states to raise a family?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to the best and worst states to raise a family, New Mexico ranks low on the list according to a recent WalletHub report. New Mexico ranks No. 49 overall based on criteria like health, safety, family fun, education, child care, affordability, and socioeconomic.
abc7amarillo.com
'Still very actively looking for her': OSBI issues update on missing 4-year-old Athena
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided additional information about the disappearance of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. While there were not a lot of updates that the OSBI could provide at this time, they did say they had been gathering what they call "relevant items" throughout the process of searching for Athena.
