SHARPLY COLDER: Much colder air will roll into Alabama with a brisk north wind; temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern half of the state, with low to mid 50s for the southern counties. As a deep, cold core upper trough passes overhead, a few sprinkles or snow flurries are possible… but no impact or accumulation is expected. Morning clouds will give way to intervals of sunshine this afternoon. Then, tonight, with a clear sky temperatures will fall well below freezing… most places will be in the 20s early tomorrow morning.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO