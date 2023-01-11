ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Dry Weekend Ahead; Chilly Nights/Cool Days

COLD WINTER DAY: Temperatures are only in the mid to upper 30s across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon with clouds and a few light snow flurries. The sun is out across Southwest Alabama, where some spots have reached 50 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the 20s in most spots.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Much Colder Today; A Few Sprinkles/Flurries

SHARPLY COLDER: Much colder air will roll into Alabama with a brisk north wind; temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern half of the state, with low to mid 50s for the southern counties. As a deep, cold core upper trough passes overhead, a few sprinkles or snow flurries are possible… but no impact or accumulation is expected. Morning clouds will give way to intervals of sunshine this afternoon. Then, tonight, with a clear sky temperatures will fall well below freezing… most places will be in the 20s early tomorrow morning.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Windy, Stormy Day Tomorrow; Much Colder Friday

THIS AFTERNOON: The sky is mostly sunny across South Alabama this afternoon, where temperatures are now in the mid 70s. Clouds are keeping temperatures mostly in the 60s over the northern half of the state. We note a few isolated showers near the Gulf Coast, but the weather is dry elsewhere. The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the 55-62 degree range.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Windy Day Ahead With Strong To Severe Storms Possible

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are forming across Mississippi just before daybreak ahead of a cold front. Storms will enter West Alabama shortly, then progressing through the rest of the state during the day. SPC has defined an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of Central and...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama Update at 2 p.m.: New Tornado Warning to the Georgia Line

We still have a large and extremely damaging tornado moving into Chamber County well south of Wadley. The storm had looked like it was weakening a bit, but now it is ramping up again. A tornado emergency continues for Tallapoosa County until 2:30 p.m. A new tornado warning was just...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Severe Threat Has Ended for Today; Last Few Counties in Tornado Watch Cancelled

NWS Birmingham has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell counties in Central Alabama as the threat for severe weather has come to an end. At 4:39 pm, we still have a few scattered showers and storms over the northeast quarter of the area, while the main line of storms continue to exit the southeastern parts of Central Alabama. None of the remaining cells in North/Central Alabama are strong, but we’ll be dealing with gusty winds for a little while longer.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama gardener alert: Will plants recover from recent freeze damage?

The hiring of Auburn University’s new football coach, Hugh Freeze, wasn’t the only freeze Alabamians experienced in December. A stretch of temperatures in the teens and below – including one of the coldest Christmases in decades – caused damage to shrubs, trees and other plants across the state. The event has many homeowners asking if their plants will recover from the historic cold blast.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Update on the Tornado Watches

The various tornado watches continue until late afternoon or early evening across parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. We will keep you posted as counties are cleared from the watches. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Bill Murray is the President of The...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

954 am: Mesoscale Update from the SPC

Instability is present in sufficient amounts and the wind shear is more than ample for the storms across West Central Alabama. The storm just northeast of Eutaw shows very strong rotation and could produce a tornado at any time. I would expect this and other storms coming out of eastern Missisispi to be capable of producing tornadoes for the next couple of hours at least.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Update: HUN Cancels Watch for Western Half of the Tennessee Valley

NWS Huntsville cancels the Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties in the Tennessee Valley as the threat of severe weather has ended. The watch continues until 1 pm for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties in the Tennessee Valley. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Issued

The line of storms is beginning to move into Northwest Alabama this morning and conditions are favorable for tornadoes across a good bit of North and Central Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has issued Tornado Watch #17 effective until 1 p.m. CST today. The line of storms extends from Red...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Know Your Safe Place

Fast-moving storms pose a threat for quick-hitting tornadoes today across Alabama. Make sure you are paying attention to the weather and have a plan for quick action if a warning is issued for your location. Here is a great graphic from the National Weather Service about finding that safe spot.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Much of Central Alabama on Thursday

NWS Birmingham has issued a WIND ADVISORY effective from 6 am Thursday morning to 6 pm Thursday evening for most counties in Central Alabama. Those counties are:. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy