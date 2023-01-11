Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Dry Weekend Ahead; Chilly Nights/Cool Days
COLD WINTER DAY: Temperatures are only in the mid to upper 30s across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon with clouds and a few light snow flurries. The sun is out across Southwest Alabama, where some spots have reached 50 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the 20s in most spots.
alabamawx.com
Saturday Weather Briefing: Remaining Cool Today; A Little Warmer on Sunday
THE CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND: Troughing will be replaced by incoming high pressure on Saturday that will lead to clearing skies and calming winds. Highs will top out in the 40s across the area, maybe toughing 50º in the extreme southeastern portions of Central Alabama. Sunday will start off chilly...
alabamawx.com
Much Colder Today; A Few Sprinkles/Flurries
SHARPLY COLDER: Much colder air will roll into Alabama with a brisk north wind; temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern half of the state, with low to mid 50s for the southern counties. As a deep, cold core upper trough passes overhead, a few sprinkles or snow flurries are possible… but no impact or accumulation is expected. Morning clouds will give way to intervals of sunshine this afternoon. Then, tonight, with a clear sky temperatures will fall well below freezing… most places will be in the 20s early tomorrow morning.
alabamawx.com
Windy, Stormy Day Tomorrow; Much Colder Friday
THIS AFTERNOON: The sky is mostly sunny across South Alabama this afternoon, where temperatures are now in the mid 70s. Clouds are keeping temperatures mostly in the 60s over the northern half of the state. We note a few isolated showers near the Gulf Coast, but the weather is dry elsewhere. The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the 55-62 degree range.
alabamawx.com
Windy Day Ahead With Strong To Severe Storms Possible
RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are forming across Mississippi just before daybreak ahead of a cold front. Storms will enter West Alabama shortly, then progressing through the rest of the state during the day. SPC has defined an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of Central and...
alabamawx.com
Alabama Update at 2 p.m.: New Tornado Warning to the Georgia Line
We still have a large and extremely damaging tornado moving into Chamber County well south of Wadley. The storm had looked like it was weakening a bit, but now it is ramping up again. A tornado emergency continues for Tallapoosa County until 2:30 p.m. A new tornado warning was just...
alabamawx.com
Severe Threat Has Ended for Today; Last Few Counties in Tornado Watch Cancelled
NWS Birmingham has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell counties in Central Alabama as the threat for severe weather has come to an end. At 4:39 pm, we still have a few scattered showers and storms over the northeast quarter of the area, while the main line of storms continue to exit the southeastern parts of Central Alabama. None of the remaining cells in North/Central Alabama are strong, but we’ll be dealing with gusty winds for a little while longer.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama gardener alert: Will plants recover from recent freeze damage?
The hiring of Auburn University’s new football coach, Hugh Freeze, wasn’t the only freeze Alabamians experienced in December. A stretch of temperatures in the teens and below – including one of the coldest Christmases in decades – caused damage to shrubs, trees and other plants across the state. The event has many homeowners asking if their plants will recover from the historic cold blast.
alabamawx.com
Update on the Tornado Watches
The various tornado watches continue until late afternoon or early evening across parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. We will keep you posted as counties are cleared from the watches. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Bill Murray is the President of The...
alabamawx.com
954 am: Mesoscale Update from the SPC
Instability is present in sufficient amounts and the wind shear is more than ample for the storms across West Central Alabama. The storm just northeast of Eutaw shows very strong rotation and could produce a tornado at any time. I would expect this and other storms coming out of eastern Missisispi to be capable of producing tornadoes for the next couple of hours at least.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Update: HUN Cancels Watch for Western Half of the Tennessee Valley
NWS Huntsville cancels the Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties in the Tennessee Valley as the threat of severe weather has ended. The watch continues until 1 pm for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties in the Tennessee Valley. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather.
alabamawx.com
Radar Update at 7:35 a.m.: Strong Storms Advancing Across Mississippi, Northwest Alabama
We are off and running this morning with our severe weather situation for Alabama. The SPC has much of Alabama in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for today into this evening and a large chunk of the northeastern and Central portions of the state in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) as well.
alabamawx.com
New Tornado Watch for East & Southeast Portions of Central Alabama Until 7 pm
The SPC & NWS Birmingham has issued a new Tornado Watch until 7 pm tonight for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Tallapoosa counties in Central Alabama. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Scott Martin is an operational meteorologist, professional...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Issued
The line of storms is beginning to move into Northwest Alabama this morning and conditions are favorable for tornadoes across a good bit of North and Central Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has issued Tornado Watch #17 effective until 1 p.m. CST today. The line of storms extends from Red...
alabamawx.com
Know Your Safe Place
Fast-moving storms pose a threat for quick-hitting tornadoes today across Alabama. Make sure you are paying attention to the weather and have a plan for quick action if a warning is issued for your location. Here is a great graphic from the National Weather Service about finding that safe spot.
alabamawx.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Much of Central Alabama on Thursday
NWS Birmingham has issued a WIND ADVISORY effective from 6 am Thursday morning to 6 pm Thursday evening for most counties in Central Alabama. Those counties are:. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa.
