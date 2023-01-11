ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Related
NBC News

Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer

Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
MAINE STATE
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

