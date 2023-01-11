Read full article on original website
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
7-Eleven stores in Texas, California, New York use classical music to shoo homeless people
Texas and California 7-Elevens have been blasting classical and opera music at people loitering outside the stores, hoping to deter the homeless population to camp out elsewhere.
