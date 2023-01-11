ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system

DALLAS (AP) — Airline executives bristled last year when government officials, led by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blamed the carriers for causing thousands of flight cancellations and mistreating their customers. The shoe is on the other foot now after a technology outage at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy