Biden news: President makes first response to classified papers trove as GOP accused Dems of hypocrisy

By Shweta Sharma,Oliver O'Connell and John Bowden
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden ’s visit to Mexico was shrouded by news that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered at a think tank in Washington DC.

After initially dodging questions on the classified papers, the president addressed the issue on Tuesday, saying that he was “surprised” by the find.

“I was surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know what the documents contain.

Mr Biden’s attorneys confirmed on Monday that they had found the government materials in a private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November.

The documents were immediately handed over to the National Archives and the Justice Department launched an investigation.

At least some of the materials are said to include intelligence memos regarding Iran, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and other topics, reported CNN.

The revelation about the documents comes amid a a three-day trip to Mexico where Mr Biden has held meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau .

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mr Biden praised Mr Trudeau for his support and cooperation with the US on international affairs.

“I want to thank you again. You’ve always been there whenever I call, you pick up the phone,” he said.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

