ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother ‘regrets’ the name her husband chose for their son and feels ‘weird’ every time she says it

By Emma Dunn
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9e2X_0kAoDdpZ00

A mother regrets the name her husband chose for their son and feels “weird” every time she says the moniker aloud.

The woman says she ended up agreeing to name her three-year-old son Cillian after she couldn’t agree on a name with her partner.

She admits she regretted the name for a year after he was born, but could never bring herself to change it.

The woman says every time she introduces her son, she feels weird saying his name and is sad that she didn’t use one of her favourite names for her child.

Speaking anonymously on the parenting forum Mumsnet, she said: “We couldn’t agree on names, and I ended up agreeing to my husband’s favourite straight after a C-section.

“I had so much regret the year after he was born but could never quite bring myself to change it.

“I think if my husband had known I would still be agonising over it three years later he would have let me change it.”

She continued: “I love names and have been thinking about them since I was a young girl, so to not have been able to use my favourite names has really got to me.

“Every time I introduce him, I feel weird saying his name, and I feel regret that I can’t introduce a name I love.

“I adore my little boy so much and feel a lot of guilt about this.”

Fellow parents jumped to reassure the mother with advice and love for the name Cillian.

Every time I introduce him, I regret I can’t introduce a name I love

One said: “It’s just a perfectly normal name, so you have no reason to feel guilty.

“When you introduce him to people they won’t be thinking ‘WTF is that name’, it’s just his name.

“It might not be to your personal preference but there’s nothing extreme or ugly about it.

“If you have named him something random like ‘dog’ it would be different, but you’ve just given him a normal name, it’s fine.”

The anonymous woman continued to explain that she uses the nickname for him ‘Cilli’.

“We call him Cilli all the time, and it does suit him as he’s little and cute,” she said.

“But I worry about how it might get shortened or played with at school (kill or killer).

“He’s so shy, I often wish he was just called something simple.

“His middle names are family names - he could choose to go by one of them if he wanted but it would feel too strange to change it now.

“My husband is Irish, and whenever we go to Ireland, I love the fact he has an Irish name.”

Lots of users commented to say that they ‘loved’ the choice of name and the mum was grateful for the support for the moniker.

“It’s very useful hearing people say they love it, thank you,” she added.

A supporter said: “I think it’s lovely. Not too common (in England) but not totally out there/unusual either.

“I wouldn’t worry about the ‘kill’ sound, and it wouldn’t occur to me if I was introduced/heard his name.”

Another added: “A friend’s baby son is called Cillian and I love his name.

“I’ve noticed it popping up more and more recently, so it probably won’t be such a rare name when your son goes to school.”

One user shares the mum’s disappointment in not getting to use of her favourite name for her children.

They said: “I expect a lot of people have the same feelings as you when they didn’t get to use their favourite names, because most people have to compromise on something that they both agree on.

“If it helps, I was also disappointed not to use my favourite names, so I named my dog one of them and I genuinely love that I get to say his name a lot now, even if it’s a dog and not a little human. So, there’s an option for you.

“Cillian is a lovely name.”

Comments / 31

Rhonda Owen
15h ago

I was confused about the pronunciation. At first I assumed it would be pronounced like "Sillian," but apparently it's pronounced like "Killian." I kind of like that.

Reply(2)
9
Pattie Brown
15h ago

I have a older female friend Killian, she was called Kelly when she was a young girl. I think what is off for me is the C. I do love the name.

Reply
6
Jennifer Golden
10h ago

First thing that came to my mind was the Dad is a Peaky Blinders fan, Cillian Murphy. I like the name. Cillian Murphy is also one of my favorite actors.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying

A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
intheknow.com

Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth

A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy