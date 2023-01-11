ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

China vows to ‘smash plots for independence’ of Taiwan in new year threat to island’s Western allies

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3karzj_0kAoDaBO00

China has yet again threatened to attack Taiwan and warned the island’s Western allies that they are “playing with fire” following a visit by foreign delegations.

Beijing said it has resolved in the new year to “safeguard” its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as “smash plots for independence” of the island, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan affairs office.

Although Taiwan has been a self-governing democracy since its separation from the mainland following a civil war in 1949, China claims the island is a part of its national territory. Beijing has beefed up its military activity and routinely sends several warplanes and vessels toward Taiwan to bully the island.

The Communist party has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Mr Ma said: “The malicious support for Taiwan independence among anti-China elements in a few foreign countries are a deliberate provocation.”

He claimed the rising number of warplanes sent toward Taiwan was in response to the island increasing proximity with Western powers, including the US.

China over the years has responded aggressively to visits by foreign politicians to Taiwan in recent months, including former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other MPs from Europe and Japan.

The island’s defence ministry on Monday said at least 57 Chinese planes and four warships were deployed in the war games in 24 hours , which coincided with a visit from German and Lithuanian MPs. The Baltic nation, in particular, has been drawing fire from China due to its renewed ties with Taiwan.

“Democratic Progressive Party authorities have recently intensified military collusion with the US,” he said, in a reference to the ruling party of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen.

When asked to expand on the “collusion”, he said the “facts are clear”. “All people living on Earth know it,” Mr Ma added. His remarks hinted at the American lawmakers agreeing to a spending bill that included $2bn in weapons funding for Taiwan next year and as much as $10bn.

Mr Ma said: “We call on the relevant countries to... cease sending the wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces and cease playing with fire on the question of Taiwan.”

He added that China was also “opposed” to the four days of trade talks between officials of the US and Taiwan that will take place in Taipei starting Saturday.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese air force officer Wu Bong-yeng revealed he attended a six-month academic programme with senior Nato officials in Italy.

The lieutenant colonel said he had attended the course at the Nato defence college in Rome in 2021 and returned to Taipei in January last year.

“This was an academic exchange, not a military exchange,” he told reporters from the Hsinchu air base in northern Taiwan.

“Of course, they were very curious about Taiwan. They need to understand our country’s situation, and our abilities,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Comments / 15

Harris Boateng
1d ago

telling a country with almost half of the worlds nukes that " they playing with fire"? this chinese must not love it's people. one thing we all know is the United States doesn't play around when it comes to its allies and threats. the United States has been there done that. little xi is the one who wants to play with fire. . when was the last time China fought a war?. all their copy cat planes will be ashes before they know it. china will never conquer Taiwan. all that sabre rattling is what it is , sabre rattling.

Reply
3
Minion's Alter-Ego
2d ago

China can "threaten" as much as it likes....but until it successfully follows thru on them it will continue to be seen as the boy who cried 'wolf' too often....and ignored.

Reply
2
Carol Kidd
2d ago

China has never ruled or Taiwan has never been a part of China. so China wants to declare war on a free country, there might be a problem.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy