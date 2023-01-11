Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Warns of Salt Use This Winter
(Madison, WI) — The salt you use on your sidewalk and driveway will eventually end-up in Wisconsin’s waters. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday asked people to be aware of just how much salt they are using. The DNR says people can help keep the state’s freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams fresh by using less salt. DNR’s tips include shoveling more, spreading the salt over a larger area, and switching to sand for traction when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
wpr.org
'Urban' no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as 'rural'
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as "urban" by the U.S. Census Bureau are now "rural" in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which represents 190 cities and 415 villages. During an appearance Friday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Deschane said it might take a while to learn if access to federal funding or services will be affected.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
94.3 Jack FM
State Senator André Jacque Expresses Concern After Potawatomi Observation Tower Presentation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources public information session on Thursday regarding the future of the Potawatomi Observation Tower, State Senator André Jacque had something to say. The Potawatomi Observation Tower has been closed since 2017 due to significant wood decay. In early January...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Residents Will See Higher Electric Bills
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement
Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
WLUC
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
voiceofalexandria.com
GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
3 Super Weird Wisconsin Laws You’ve Probably Never Heard Before
Wisconsin, the land of cheese and beer, is known for its quirky and sometimes downright strange laws. From strict regulations on who can serve butter and limiting when and where you can kiss, the Badger State has had some of the most peculiar legislation in the country. Serving Margarine Is...
Reaction: Flat tax proposal in Wisconsin 'benefits the richest people'
(The Center Square) – Expected to be formally introduced next week, a flat tax proposal in Wisconsin is being called a $2.5 billion tax cut for millionaires. Democratic Senate leader Melissa Agard from Madison on Friday said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's proposal wants to lessen the burden on millionaires while giving lower income families the bare minimum. Conservatives and Republicans support LeMahieu; liberals and Democrats are against it. “A...
Birds of winter on ‘Route 51’
WAUSAU – While many birds escape the cold and fly to warmer regions during the winter, there are multiple species that have adapted to the climate and stay behind for Wisconsin’s coldest months. The locals that stick around include goldfinches, woodpeckers, chickadees, northern cardinals, blue jays, robins, screech owls and red-tailed hawks. Over winter, you’ll also spot bald eagles, which often congregate near the Wisconsin River or below dams on the Mississippi.
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic voter shares 'Wisconsin nice' moment with Republican lawmaker
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Wisconsinite said her chance encounter on Capitol Hill with a lawmaker from an opposing party has left her hopeful that more Americans with different political beliefs can find common ground with each other. Madison native Beth Cannestra said she arrived in Washington, D.C. a day...
