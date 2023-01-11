Read full article on original website
Related
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
amazingmadison.com
Ronald Sechser
Ronald G. Sechser of Hartford finished his earthly work on January 10, 2023, just short of his 91st birthday. He left peacefully with his wife and caregivers by his side. Funeral mass will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, January 16 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, immediately followed by a luncheon. Visitation with family present will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, also at the church. A prayer service and time of sharing will be held at 4 pm followed by a rosary. Masks are highly recommended for the health and safety of Iona.
KELOLAND TV
Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
KELOLAND TV
Pork snow? Factories make artificial snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The scene over downtown Sioux Falls was picturesque Friday morning as graceful snowflakes fell through a haze of fog, backlit by golden sunshine. The issue? No snow was forecasted. Rather than being the work of mother nature, the snow falling over Sioux Falls was...
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
Decreasing Winds for Tomorrow Afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 11
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been mostly quiet across KELOLAND for your Wednesday. Winds are stronger than they have been in the last few days. It has been a mix of sun, clouds, and even patchy fog this afternoon. Temperatures have reached into the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and with 30s across the west. We could see fog returning and lasting into tomorrow.
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday
It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
KELOLAND TV
52-year-old dies in Hanson County rollover crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One man died after a crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 9:30 Wednesday night. An SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle went into...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
amazingmadison.com
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
gowatertown.net
Man killed in rollover crash on icy Interstate 90
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A 52-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
Giant snow piles accumulate in Mitchell after snowfalls
MITCHELL, S.D (KELO) — Crews with the City of Mitchell have been busy the last week and a half after the area was hit with 23 inches of snow. “It’s a little bit slow, lot of snow. So we got a lot of extra work to put in,” said Kevin Roth, Street and Sanitation Superintendent.
KELOLAND TV
3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
Comments / 0