ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
DC News Now

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/12/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
MARYLAND STATE
Distractify

Football Legend Charles White Died Too Soon — Cause of Death Revealed

Sometimes, it’s our greatest heroes who die the youngest. One such hero is football player Charles White, who passed away too soon at the age of 64 years old on Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was known as a record-setter in both college football and the NFL, despite his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his career. Now, fans want to know what his cause of death was.
The Spun

Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old.  According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Legendary Broadcaster Has A Problem With Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett solidified his status as a Georgia legend on Monday night by capturing a second national title. He had 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns in the blowout win over TCU.  While there are plenty of people giving Bennett his flowers this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made ...
ATHENS, GA
fitchburgstar.com

Girls basketball: Verona still unbeaten in Big Eight

The Verona girls basketball team has proven to be the team to beat in the Big Eight Conference this season. Verona (10-2, 10-0 Big Eight), ranked seventh in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, remains unbeaten in conference and one game ahead of Sun Prairie West (9-1). The Wildcats had a six-game winning streak snapped in a 75-74 loss to Germantown at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Verona went 5-1 in December with the only loss to Germantown, which was ranked ninth at the time and has moved up to sixth.
VERONA, WI
The Gainesville Sun

High school girls basketball: Ashlyn Young drops 27 points in P.K. Yonge's win over Eastside

If the first quarter was any indication, the P.K. Yonge and Eastside girls basketball teams were in for a long night as they battled at Eastside on Wednesday night. At the conclusion of the first period, just one field goal had been made as the Blue Wave led the Rams by 3 points thanks to a basket from freshman Ashlyn Young and a pair of free throws from sophomore Zion McRae. Meanwhile, Eastside's lone point came thanks to a free throw from junior Precious Marshall.
GAINESVILLE, FL
TAPinto.net

Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Remains Undefeated

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team continued its unbeaten streak, defeating Somerset Tech on Wednesday. Tatum Jones dropped 16 points for the Chargers and Gabby Barasch netted 13. Ella Calandruccio put up 10 points and had five steals. Kiomarie Carrasco pulled down six rebounds.  The Chargers' victory improved the team's overall record to 9-0. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to take on East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. Game time is at 4 p.m at East Brunswick High School. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
capecentraltiger.com

Cape Central Boys Basketball vs. Notre Dame 1/10/23

The undefeated (15-0) Cape Central Boys Basketball team had their yearly rivalry game against the (3-8) Notre Dame Bulldogs. The Bulldogs came into the game off a loss to the New Madrid County Central Eagles, with a score of 65-52. While the undefeated Tigers came into the game a dominant win over the Jennings Warriors 84-54. The Notre Dame Bulldogs versus the common opponents between The Tigers and themselves are 0-5 while the Tigers were 8-0. The common opponents being the Charleston Bluejays, Sikeston Bulldogs, New Madrid County Central Eagles, and Park Hills Central. With the Bulldogs record this game had the feel of a blowout before it even started, while the Bulldogs did well to keep the game at reach in the 1st half with a score of 32-21. The Tigers turned it on in the second half as they held the Bulldogs to 11 points while the Tigers scored 33 of their own. The Tigers were led by a barrage of threes by junior guard Jay Reynolds. Who ended the night with 26 points. With the scoring surge from Reynolds, the Tigers ended the game on top with a final score of 65-32, to improve to 15-0. Their next game is against the Hazelwood Central Hawks Friday night 1/13.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 7

There was minimal movement in the Top 10 last week. This week, there is movement galore. Taking over the No. 1 spot and dethroning Wheeler for the first time this season is Grayson. They’re one of, if not the hottest team in the state of Georgia right now after taking down No. 2 Kell and handing ...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy