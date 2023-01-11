Read full article on original website
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/12/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
High School Girls Basketball: Packed crowd watches Central avenge previous blowout against Jay
Another day, another time when girls high school basketball in the Panhandle produces a surprising result. Upsets in the area appear to occur on a nightly basis. The latest of which came in front of a standing-room-only audience at Central High School as the fever-pitch atmosphere lifted the home Jaguars past a rival. ...
Who’s lighting it up? Freshman boys basketball per-game stat leaders as of Jan. 12
Check out the lists below to see the per-game freshman season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Jan. 12, in six seven statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers and free throws. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Football Legend Charles White Died Too Soon — Cause of Death Revealed
Sometimes, it’s our greatest heroes who die the youngest. One such hero is football player Charles White, who passed away too soon at the age of 64 years old on Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was known as a record-setter in both college football and the NFL, despite his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his career. Now, fans want to know what his cause of death was.
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
UGA’s Stetson Bennett to work restaurant shift after winning National Championship
ATHENS, Ga — For the second consecutive year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the National Title, and for the second straight year, quarterback Stetson Bennett will work a shift at Raising Canes in Athens. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, to celebrate the Bulldogs’...
Kentucky Basketball Fans Set Up GoFundMe To Pay John Calipari’s $40M Buyout
Things in Lexington, Kentucky are not great as far as the basketball program is concerned. Fans seem to be growing tired of John Calipari. While Coach Cal was at one point the savior of the program, the last few years have left fans feeling uneasy and even downright upset. Highlighted...
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old. According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from USC Trojans
Recruiting news has been overwhelmingly positive for the USC Trojans over the past few months. Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff assembled a top-10 2023 recruiting class and are currently working on a top-five transfer portal haul. But in the past eight days, USC has experienced a pair of ...
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
Legendary Broadcaster Has A Problem With Stetson Bennett
Stetson Bennett solidified his status as a Georgia legend on Monday night by capturing a second national title. He had 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns in the blowout win over TCU. While there are plenty of people giving Bennett his flowers this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made ...
fitchburgstar.com
Girls basketball: Verona still unbeaten in Big Eight
The Verona girls basketball team has proven to be the team to beat in the Big Eight Conference this season. Verona (10-2, 10-0 Big Eight), ranked seventh in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, remains unbeaten in conference and one game ahead of Sun Prairie West (9-1). The Wildcats had a six-game winning streak snapped in a 75-74 loss to Germantown at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Verona went 5-1 in December with the only loss to Germantown, which was ranked ninth at the time and has moved up to sixth.
High school girls basketball: Ashlyn Young drops 27 points in P.K. Yonge's win over Eastside
If the first quarter was any indication, the P.K. Yonge and Eastside girls basketball teams were in for a long night as they battled at Eastside on Wednesday night. At the conclusion of the first period, just one field goal had been made as the Blue Wave led the Rams by 3 points thanks to a basket from freshman Ashlyn Young and a pair of free throws from sophomore Zion McRae. Meanwhile, Eastside's lone point came thanks to a free throw from junior Precious Marshall.
Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Remains Undefeated
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team continued its unbeaten streak, defeating Somerset Tech on Wednesday. Tatum Jones dropped 16 points for the Chargers and Gabby Barasch netted 13. Ella Calandruccio put up 10 points and had five steals. Kiomarie Carrasco pulled down six rebounds. The Chargers' victory improved the team's overall record to 9-0. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to take on East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. Game time is at 4 p.m at East Brunswick High School.
capecentraltiger.com
Cape Central Boys Basketball vs. Notre Dame 1/10/23
The undefeated (15-0) Cape Central Boys Basketball team had their yearly rivalry game against the (3-8) Notre Dame Bulldogs. The Bulldogs came into the game off a loss to the New Madrid County Central Eagles, with a score of 65-52. While the undefeated Tigers came into the game a dominant win over the Jennings Warriors 84-54. The Notre Dame Bulldogs versus the common opponents between The Tigers and themselves are 0-5 while the Tigers were 8-0. The common opponents being the Charleston Bluejays, Sikeston Bulldogs, New Madrid County Central Eagles, and Park Hills Central. With the Bulldogs record this game had the feel of a blowout before it even started, while the Bulldogs did well to keep the game at reach in the 1st half with a score of 32-21. The Tigers turned it on in the second half as they held the Bulldogs to 11 points while the Tigers scored 33 of their own. The Tigers were led by a barrage of threes by junior guard Jay Reynolds. Who ended the night with 26 points. With the scoring surge from Reynolds, the Tigers ended the game on top with a final score of 65-32, to improve to 15-0. Their next game is against the Hazelwood Central Hawks Friday night 1/13.
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 7
There was minimal movement in the Top 10 last week. This week, there is movement galore. Taking over the No. 1 spot and dethroning Wheeler for the first time this season is Grayson. They’re one of, if not the hottest team in the state of Georgia right now after taking down No. 2 Kell and handing ...
