Georgia State

The Gainesville Sun

High school girls basketball: Ashlyn Young drops 27 points in P.K. Yonge's win over Eastside

If the first quarter was any indication, the P.K. Yonge and Eastside girls basketball teams were in for a long night as they battled at Eastside on Wednesday night. At the conclusion of the first period, just one field goal had been made as the Blue Wave led the Rams by 3 points thanks to a basket from freshman Ashlyn Young and a pair of free throws from sophomore Zion McRae. Meanwhile, Eastside's lone point came thanks to a free throw from junior Precious Marshall.
GAINESVILLE, FL
lancerspiritonline.com

Girls Basketball Looks for Another Playoff Berth in 2023

The court is packed in the gym, and the Lancer Girls Basketball team is looking for another playoff appearance this year. With the season well underway, many on the team have high hopes for the year ahead, including sophomore captain Kate Sloper. “I’m feeling hopeful and positive about this upcoming...
LAFAYETTE, LA
New Jersey 101.5

Boys Basketball – Major Movement in the ELITE PT Top 10, but Nos. 1 and 2 Hold Steady

Opening week of the high school basketball season is one of the most exciting times of the year and the holiday tournament week provides some of the regular season’s best matchups. With that being said, it always feels like the real season starts in January, when the division races kick into high gear and the Shore Conference and NJSIAA Tournament pictures start to take shape.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 7

There was minimal movement in the Top 10 last week. This week, there is movement galore. Taking over the No. 1 spot and dethroning Wheeler for the first time this season is Grayson. They’re one of, if not the hottest team in the state of Georgia right now after taking down No. 2 Kell and handing ...
GEORGIA STATE
WLNS

LSU Ups Security After Olivia Dunne Fans Disrupt Meet

The Tigers star wasn’t even competing in the team’s event at Utah. View the original article to see embedded media. LSU plans to increase security at its gymnastics meets following incidents involving unruly fans of Tigers junior Olivia Dunne at the team’s season opener at Utah last Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

