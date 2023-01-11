Tyrese Haliburton may be sidelined by an injury for the next game, but that won’t hamper his career trajectory. Not only are Pacers fans watching this young athlete on the court, but they’re also interested in his personal life. Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, has not gone unnoticed. She has been his cheerleader since he was playing at Iowa State. She’s now cheering him on at NBA games and drawing attention on Instagram. We reveal more about her background in this Jade Jones wiki.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO