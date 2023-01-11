Read full article on original website
Michael Wilbon tells John Calipari to give Kentucky basketball fans ‘the double-bird’
Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon of ESPN’s ‘Pardon the Interruption’ defend Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari.
High School Girls Basketball: Packed crowd watches Central avenge previous blowout against Jay
Another day, another time when girls high school basketball in the Panhandle produces a surprising result. Upsets in the area appear to occur on a nightly basis. The latest of which came in front of a standing-room-only audience at Central High School as the fever-pitch atmosphere lifted the home Jaguars past a rival. ...
Who’s lighting it up? Overall boys basketball per-game stat leaders as of Jan. 12
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Jan. 12, in six seven statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers and free throws. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
High school girls basketball: Ashlyn Young drops 27 points in P.K. Yonge's win over Eastside
If the first quarter was any indication, the P.K. Yonge and Eastside girls basketball teams were in for a long night as they battled at Eastside on Wednesday night. At the conclusion of the first period, just one field goal had been made as the Blue Wave led the Rams by 3 points thanks to a basket from freshman Ashlyn Young and a pair of free throws from sophomore Zion McRae. Meanwhile, Eastside's lone point came thanks to a free throw from junior Precious Marshall.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Fourth-quarter burst pushes SICS boys basketball past Putnam, 66-45
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield International boys basketball knew Putnam’s Andrew Mabry was going to score a lot on Thursday night at the Hoophall Classic. But the Bulldogs’ plan going into the game was to make the junior star score the way they wanted him to - with contested shots and free throws.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Football Legend Charles White Died Too Soon — Cause of Death Revealed
Sometimes, it’s our greatest heroes who die the youngest. One such hero is football player Charles White, who passed away too soon at the age of 64 years old on Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was known as a record-setter in both college football and the NFL, despite his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his career. Now, fans want to know what his cause of death was.
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Breaking: College Football Legend Died On Wednesday
The legendary Charles White, a Heisman-winning running back at USC, died on Wednesday. He was just 64 years old. White passed away following a battle with cancer, the school announced this evening. "College Football Hall of Famer, Charles White, USC's 1979 Heisman Trophy-winning ...
Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal and leave the Volunteers.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission
Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
Who are the boys basketball Player of the Year candidates in the HCIAL?
There is an abundance of talent in New Jersey and players around the Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League have proven that so far this season. But who have emerged as some of the best in the league?. The NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff has taken a look at the...
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 7
There was minimal movement in the Top 10 last week. This week, there is movement galore. Taking over the No. 1 spot and dethroning Wheeler for the first time this season is Grayson. They’re one of, if not the hottest team in the state of Georgia right now after taking down No. 2 Kell and handing ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Jade Jones, the Girlfriend of Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton may be sidelined by an injury for the next game, but that won’t hamper his career trajectory. Not only are Pacers fans watching this young athlete on the court, but they’re also interested in his personal life. Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, has not gone unnoticed. She has been his cheerleader since he was playing at Iowa State. She’s now cheering him on at NBA games and drawing attention on Instagram. We reveal more about her background in this Jade Jones wiki.
Kohler’s Joe Wolf played with Michael Jordan at North Carolina and was 13th in the NBA Draft. He was voted the state’s all-time greatest high school basketball player.
KOHLER - Back in the early 1980s, Kohler High School's WIAA Class C basketball team tore up the boards with their championships and propelled the skills of Joe Wolf into the NBA. Kohler basketball would win the WIAA State Champion class C gold ball in 1980, 1982 and 1983. Wolf,...
qcnews.com
LSU Ups Security After Olivia Dunne Fans Disrupt Meet
The Tigers star wasn’t even competing in the team’s event at Utah. View the original article to see embedded media. LSU plans to increase security at its gymnastics meets following incidents involving unruly fans of Tigers junior Olivia Dunne at the team’s season opener at Utah last Friday.
Bayside South game of the year: How Wi-Hi survived JMB in double OT to remain undefeated
In sports, when two rivals get the chance to play each other and both are at the top of their games, great matchups and classic moments usually follow. That certainly was the case in Thursday night's boys basketball game between Salisbury's Wicomico and James M. Bennett, as Wi-Hi (13-0) survived on the road against Bennett (9-2), winning 71-67 in double-overtime and protecting their undefeated record.
