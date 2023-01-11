ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Gainesville Sun

High school girls basketball: Ashlyn Young drops 27 points in P.K. Yonge's win over Eastside

If the first quarter was any indication, the P.K. Yonge and Eastside girls basketball teams were in for a long night as they battled at Eastside on Wednesday night. At the conclusion of the first period, just one field goal had been made as the Blue Wave led the Rams by 3 points thanks to a basket from freshman Ashlyn Young and a pair of free throws from sophomore Zion McRae. Meanwhile, Eastside's lone point came thanks to a free throw from junior Precious Marshall.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Distractify

Football Legend Charles White Died Too Soon — Cause of Death Revealed

Sometimes, it’s our greatest heroes who die the youngest. One such hero is football player Charles White, who passed away too soon at the age of 64 years old on Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was known as a record-setter in both college football and the NFL, despite his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his career. Now, fans want to know what his cause of death was.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 7

There was minimal movement in the Top 10 last week. This week, there is movement galore. Taking over the No. 1 spot and dethroning Wheeler for the first time this season is Grayson. They’re one of, if not the hottest team in the state of Georgia right now after taking down No. 2 Kell and handing ...
GEORGIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Jade Jones, the Girlfriend of Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton may be sidelined by an injury for the next game, but that won’t hamper his career trajectory. Not only are Pacers fans watching this young athlete on the court, but they’re also interested in his personal life. Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, has not gone unnoticed. She has been his cheerleader since he was playing at Iowa State. She’s now cheering him on at NBA games and drawing attention on Instagram. We reveal more about her background in this Jade Jones wiki.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Sheboygan Press

Kohler’s Joe Wolf played with Michael Jordan at North Carolina and was 13th in the NBA Draft. He was voted the state’s all-time greatest high school basketball player.

KOHLER - Back in the early 1980s, Kohler High School's WIAA Class C basketball team tore up the boards with their championships and propelled the skills of Joe Wolf into the NBA. Kohler basketball would win the WIAA State Champion class C gold ball in 1980, 1982 and 1983. Wolf,...
KOHLER, WI
qcnews.com

LSU Ups Security After Olivia Dunne Fans Disrupt Meet

The Tigers star wasn’t even competing in the team’s event at Utah. View the original article to see embedded media. LSU plans to increase security at its gymnastics meets following incidents involving unruly fans of Tigers junior Olivia Dunne at the team’s season opener at Utah last Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Bayside South game of the year: How Wi-Hi survived JMB in double OT to remain undefeated

In sports, when two rivals get the chance to play each other and both are at the top of their games, great matchups and classic moments usually follow. That certainly was the case in Thursday night's boys basketball game between Salisbury's Wicomico and James M. Bennett, as Wi-Hi (13-0) survived on the road against Bennett (9-2), winning 71-67 in double-overtime and protecting their undefeated record.
SALISBURY, MD

