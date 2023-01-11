ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Memorial boys basketball perseveres to tip scale against Licking Heights

PATASKALA — Sam Johnson has spent enough time on the bench this season, so it was not where the Watkins Memorial boys basketball senior wanted to be Friday. Sent back into the game with four fouls, Johnson had one more opportunity to make amends. Two driving layups for Johnson lifted Watkins Memorial to a 50-48 victory at rival Licking Heights in Licking County League-Buckeye Division play.
Pleasant knocks off Shelby, shakes up MOAC girls basketball standings

MARION — Pleasant did something the girls basketball program had never done before. The Spartans beat Shelby Thursday night. The 37-32 win also shook up the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. The four-time defending champ Whippets fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the league, while Pleasant stays in the hunt as well at 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the league. ...
