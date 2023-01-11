Read full article on original website
Great Lakes region could be a world leader in carbon offset market, research shows
Both Michigan and the wider Great Lakes and St. Lawrence binational region could become a world leader in the high-quality, voluntary carbon offset market to the possible tune of $783 billion in revenues by 2050, according to new research. Scientists at the University of Michigan studied the capacity of the...
WLUC
Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
mibiz.com
Michigan Turkey Producers awarded $1.5M federal grant to bolster processing capacity
GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Turkey Producers Co-Op Inc. has received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bolster its meat processing capacity. The grant will help to expand the company’s Grand Rapids operations and upgrade its 40-year-old hot water system, wastewater treatment facilities and refrigerated trailers to accommodate an expansion.
Are bigger refunds coming for Michiganders? With a $1 billion tax cut in Michigan, the answer could be "yes" for seniors and working families
Now that the Democrats control the legislature in Lansing, they have begun to move on their 2023 agenda. One of the highlights? Tax breaks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at from where that relief might come, and who could benefit.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Health officials release new fish consumption guidelines for lakes across the Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp found in several lakes in the state.The new Eat Safe Fish guidelines recommend that individuals limit their consumption of rainbow smelt and carp found in seven different lakes dues to the levels of chemicals found in the fish."The new rainbow smelt guidelines are based on elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in the smelt," according to health officials. "PFOS is a chemical in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and can build up in fish and in...
Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say
LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Should TruGreen get a tax break that historically has gone to farmers?
The lawn care company TruGreen is asking the state of Michigan for a tax exemption usually reserved for farmers. There is an exemption to the state’s use tax for items that businesses use in “tilling, planting, draining, caring for, maintaining, or harvesting of things of the soil.”. Grass...
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash
It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Hook & Hunting: Michigan’s Short Sturgeon Season Is Approaching
Michigan anglers are just three weeks away from one of the most unique fishing seasons in the country. Sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County opens on Feb. 4. It may end that day since the full quota for all fishermen is six. Not six per person, but six total. You must also register online ahead of time in order to take part.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
Keep an Eye on Your Pets, It’s Coyote Breeding Season in Michigan
If you've been hearing or seeing coyotes a bit more than usual in your area, it's because it's their breeding season in Michigan. Regardless if you live in the country or the city, coyotes are everywhere right now. The main thing that you need to be concerned with is your...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
Michigan Democrats announce cost cutting bills
Michigan Democrats gathered inside Heritage Hall Thursday to announce new bills they say will lower costs for Michiganders.
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR urges caution for snowmobile trail hazards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources trail officials is warning snowmobile riders about the dangers ofwater hazards along some state trails. “There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet...
'Up North' Michigan golf courses crack Golfweek's Top 200 residential layouts in U.S.
Spring is coming and the itch to get on the golf course in warmer weather is growing for Michiganders. To help you through the winter blues, Golfweek this week released its Top 200 residential golf courses in the United States for 2023, and our great state of Pure Michigan has three courses on...
